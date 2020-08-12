Richard Carlin and Ken Bloom Release EUBIE BLAKE: RAGS, RHYTHM, AND RACE

The new Eubie Blake biography examines Blake's impact on American Culture, the success of SHUFFLE ALONG and more.

A new biography of one of the key composers of 20th-century American popular song and jazz, Eubie Blake: Rags, Rhythm and Race illuminates Blake's impact on over 100 years of American culture. A gifted musician, Blake Rose from performing in dance halls and bordellos of his native Baltimore to the heights of Broadway. In 1921, together with performer and lyricist Noble Sissle, Blake created Shuffle Along which became a sleeper smash on Broadway eventually becoming one of the top ten musical shows of the 1920s. Despite many obstacles Shuffle Along integrated Broadway and the road and introduced such stars as Josephine Baker, Lottie Gee, Florence Mills, and Fredi Washington. It also proved that black shows were viable on Broadway and subsequent productions gave a voice to great songwriters, performers, and spoke to a previously disenfranchised black audience. As successful as Shuffle Along was, racism and bad luck hampered Blake's career. Remarkably, the third act of Blake's life found him heralded in his 90s at major jazz festivals, in Broadway shows, and on television and recordings.

Tracing not only Blake's extraordinary life and accomplishments, Broadway and popular music authorities Richard Carlin and Ken Bloom examine the professional and societal barriers confronted by black artists from the turn of the century through the 1980s. Drawing from a wealth of personal archives and interviews with Blake, his friends, and other scholars, Eubie Blake: Rags, Rhythm and Race offers an incisive portrait of the man and the musical world he inhabited.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

Richard Carlin is a Grammy Award-winning author of numerous books on popular music, including Country Music: A Very Short Introduction (OUP, 2019), Godfather of the Music Business: Morris Levy (2016), The Big Book of Country (1995), and Worlds of Sound: The Story of Smithsonian Folkways (2008).

Ken Bloom is a Grammy Award-winning author of Show and Tell: The New Book of Broadway

Anecdotes (OUP, 2016), Broadway Musicals: The 101 Greatest Shows of All Time (2004), and Broadway: An Encyclopedia (2004). He is the co-founder of Harbinger Records, has been a Broadway correspondent for NPR and the CBC, and has directed and produced shows at Town Hall, the Brooklyn Academy of Music, among other venues.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You