Richard Carlin and Ken Bloom Release EUBIE BLAKE: RAGS, RHYTHM, AND RACE
The new Eubie Blake biography examines Blake's impact on American Culture, the success of SHUFFLE ALONG and more.
A new biography of one of the key composers of 20th-century American popular song and jazz, Eubie Blake: Rags, Rhythm and Race illuminates Blake's impact on over 100 years of American culture. A gifted musician, Blake Rose from performing in dance halls and bordellos of his native Baltimore to the heights of Broadway. In 1921, together with performer and lyricist Noble Sissle, Blake created Shuffle Along which became a sleeper smash on Broadway eventually becoming one of the top ten musical shows of the 1920s. Despite many obstacles Shuffle Along integrated Broadway and the road and introduced such stars as Josephine Baker, Lottie Gee, Florence Mills, and Fredi Washington. It also proved that black shows were viable on Broadway and subsequent productions gave a voice to great songwriters, performers, and spoke to a previously disenfranchised black audience. As successful as Shuffle Along was, racism and bad luck hampered Blake's career. Remarkably, the third act of Blake's life found him heralded in his 90s at major jazz festivals, in Broadway shows, and on television and recordings.
Tracing not only Blake's extraordinary life and accomplishments, Broadway and popular music authorities Richard Carlin and Ken Bloom examine the professional and societal barriers confronted by black artists from the turn of the century through the 1980s. Drawing from a wealth of personal archives and interviews with Blake, his friends, and other scholars, Eubie Blake: Rags, Rhythm and Race offers an incisive portrait of the man and the musical world he inhabited.
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Richard Carlin is a Grammy Award-winning author of numerous books on popular music, including Country Music: A Very Short Introduction (OUP, 2019), Godfather of the Music Business: Morris Levy (2016), The Big Book of Country (1995), and Worlds of Sound: The Story of Smithsonian Folkways (2008).
Ken Bloom is a Grammy Award-winning author of Show and Tell: The New Book of Broadway
Anecdotes (OUP, 2016), Broadway Musicals: The 101 Greatest Shows of All Time (2004), and Broadway: An Encyclopedia (2004). He is the co-founder of Harbinger Records, has been a Broadway correspondent for NPR and the CBC, and has directed and produced shows at Town Hall, the Brooklyn Academy of Music, among other venues.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Ben Vereen's Son, Ben Vereen Jr., Has Died
BroadwayWorld is saddened to hear of the passing of Benjamin Vereen Jr., the son of Tony-winning actor Ben Vereen....
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Renée Elise Goldsberry and More to Take Part in Upcoming HAM4CHANGE Fundraiser
On Saturday, August 15th, at 4pm PT/7pm ET, members of the original cast of the Tony Award-Winning Broadway Musical Hamilton will come together for th...
VIDEO: Olivia Newton-John Talks Memories of XANADU for the Film's 40th Anniversary
In honor of the 40th anniversary of the musical film Xanadu, star Olivia Newton-John shared what it was like working on the film, what it was like to ...
Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Album Awards; BEETLEJUICE Wins Best New Broadway Cast Recording!
The people have spoken and the results are in for the 2020 BWW Albums/CDs Awards, recognizing the best releases from 2019 & 2020. ...
Confirmed: DIANA Will Premiere on Netflix Next Year Ahead of Broadway Opening
Diana might not be playing on Broadway right now, but it will soon get a royal welcome on Netflix. BroadwayWorld has just confirmed that the musical, ...
Audra McDonald, George Salazar, and Joshua Colley Will Headline STICKS & STONES Benefit
Grammy & Emmy-winning composer & conductor John McDaniel and lyricist/librettist Scott Logsdon will present an online highlights concert of their new ...