Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS: A CELEBRATION, Live at the Sondheim Theatre, Cast Recording

Were you one of the lucky few who managed to bag a ticket for the one-night-only, star-studded gala revue, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, on May 3, 2022?

If so, here’s a reminder of that special evening held fittingly at the Sondheim Theatre – a two-disc CD set (in digital and streaming formats) of the live recording of the tribute to the Pulitzer Prize and Tony award-winning songwriter Stephen Sondheim, who died the previous year at the age of 91.

And if you were unable to get a seat on the night for the fund-raiser for Sondheim’s Foundation ­­– not surprising as tickets sold out in hours; a live broadcast was arranged at the Prince Edward Theatre down the road to accommodate more Sondheim devotees – you can now enjoy all 41 songs producer Cameron Mackintosh curated from nearly 20 of Sondheim’s best-loved productions.

The “Old Friends” in the title comes from Merrily We Roll Along, one of a number of dazzling shows featured on the recording produced by Cameron Mackintosh, Stephen Metcalfe and Lee McCutcheon. (McCutcheon was also responsible for the sound mix at London’s Wildtone Studios, providing the perfect balance between the 25-piece orchestra ably conducted by Alfonso Casado Trigo and the singers.) Other shows include: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Into the Woods, A Light Night Music, Sweeney Todd, West Side Story, Follies, and Gypsy.

Essentially, it’s the equivalent of Sondheim’s “old friends” in the West End tipping their hats to the man regarded as one of the most important figures in 20th century musical theatre. A genuine acknowledgement evident in whole-hearted performances from an impressive cast of 38 leading lights, many of whom have worked with the American musical genius.

Judi Dench steals the show with her delivery of "Send in the Clowns", her distinctive voice capturing the emotion behind Sondheim’s expressive lyrics; while Imelda Staunton runs a close second as Mama Rose belting out an extraordinary "Everything’s Coming up Roses" from Gypsy.

In fact, the women did Sondheim proud, from Petula Clark’s vulnerable ‘I’m Still Here,’ and Maria Friedman’s entertaining enunciation exercise in ‘The Worst Pies in London’ from Sweeney Todd, to Haydn Gwynne (who is given her own tribute in the 16-page CD booklet – sadly, she died after a short illness as the recording was being put together) in top form with her powerful ‘The Ladies Who Lunch.’ Gwynne also pairs up with Rob Brydon (who doesn’t disappoint with his dulcet Welsh tones) in an entertaining portrait of marriage, ‘The Little Things You Do Together’.

Legendary Sondheim collaborator and leading lady Bernadette Peters, still impressively active at 75, adds Broadway bravura in her official West End debut on several tracks, such as "Losing My Mind" and "Hello Little Girl" (duetting with wolfish actor-turned-singer Damian Lewis).

The rest of the men aren’t too shabby either. Michael Ball offers us a lovely ballad, "Loving You" and a feisty "The Ballad of Sweeney Todd", with backing from the rest of the company. Julian Ovenden and Michael D Xavier are superb thwarted princes in "Agony" and Gary Wilmot self-duets with style in "Buddy’s Blues" from Follies.

My personal favourites are Janie Dee’s hilarious tongue twister spoof, "The Boy From…"; and spirited Bernadette Peters, Anna-Jane Casey and Bonnie Langford in "You Gotta Get a Gimmick". Having said that, the latter’s probably more enjoyable when you see them actually performing their burlesque routines on stage with a horn, flashing lights and the splits (yes, Langford, who’s about to turn 60, can still do the splits).

The company from the gala

It does feel a bit odd at times hearing songs that are normally so well integrated with the drama, but not actually seeing the actors’ performances (it was Sondheim, after all, who took the book musical to another level, that moves the action along). And yet, one advantage of the recording is you can go back and listen to Sondheim’s tricksy lyrics as many times as you want. First time round you probably missed some of his clever and unusual rhymes.

Having missed the one-off gala evening, I was lucky enough to see Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends when it returned for a full run in October at the Gielgud Theatre. Some cast members changed (no more Judi Dench or Damian Lewis), but I was delighted by the addition of others – in particular Lea Salonga, who originated the role of Kim in Miss Saigon. Blessed with the most incredible voice, she was a total revelation.

It's also interesting to contrast and compare the likes of Anna-Jane Casey in "Getting Married Today" in the one-off revue with Joanna Riding in the current run, and Jason Pennycooke taking on Gary Wilmot’s role in Buddy’s Blues. It’s not that one was necessarily better than the other, but rather, it was intriguing to see new interpretations.

As Sondheim’s lyrics point out: “something familiar, something peculiar, something for everyone”. Which is exactly what you get on this soundtrack with its wide range of songs, singers and sensations.

Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends: A Celebration (First Night Records/Arts Music Inc) is available now.

Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends runs at the Gielgud Theatre until January 6. Read our review of the current show here.

Photo Credits: Danny Kaan