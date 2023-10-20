Haydn Gwynne Dies Aged 66

Haydn Gwynne was nominated for a Tony Award for playing Billy Elliot's dance teacher in the West End and on Broadway

Oct. 20, 2023

Haydn Gwynne Dies Aged 66

BroadwayWorld is very sad to report that actor Haydn Gwynne, who starred in Billy Elliot the Musical on stage, has died aged 66.

Gwynne was due to return to the West End in Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends last month but pulled out after being diagnosed with cancer.

Her agent said: "It is with great sadness we are sharing with you that, following her recent diagnosis with cancer, the star of stage and screen Haydn Gwynne died in hospital in the small hours of Friday 20 October, surrounded by her beloved sons, close family and friends.

"We would like to thank the staff and teams at the Royal Marsden and Brompton Hospitals for their wonderful care over the last few weeks."

Gwynn, who originated the role of Billy’s dance teacher, Mrs Wilkinson, in the West End production of Billy Elliot the Musical, appeared in theatres across the country. She starred in hit productions including Anything Goes, The Audience, The Threepenny Opera and The Great British Bake Off Musical. 

She was nominated for four Olivier awards, including one for her role in Billy Elliot, and had appeared in multiple productions for the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Born on February 1, 1957, in Hurstpierpoint, Sussex, Gwynne began her acting career in the 1980s after graduating from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA).

Gwynne made her Broadway debut in 1992 in the musical City of Angels for which she received a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. 

She received Olivier and Tony award nominations as the dance teacher in Billy Elliot the Musical (in London and New York) and three other Olivier nominations for the musical productions City of Angels, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (based on Pedro Almodóvar's film) and The Threepenny Opera.

In addition to her success on Broadway, Gwynne had an extensive list of stage credits in the UK. She has performed at the National Theatre in London in productions such as The Recruiting Officer, The Crucible, and Billy Elliot the Musical. She also starred in the West End productions of The Audience and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown.

Gwynne's talent extended beyond the stage and into television and film. She was best known for her role as Lady Portia Featherington in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton. Her portrayal of the manipulative and cunning Lady Featherington earnt her critical acclaim and a legion of fans. Her screen work also included appearances in The Crown, Drop the Dead Donkey, and The Windsors.

She has lent her voice to several audiobooks, including The Girl on the Train and The Cuckoo's Calling. She also performed in the 2014 BBC Proms, singing songs from My Fair Lady and West Side Story.

Gwynne's success in the entertainment industry was not unnoticed. In addition to her Tony Award nomination, she has been nominated for several Olivier Awards for her work on stage. She was also awarded the Clarence Derwent Award for Most Promising Newcomer in 1986 for her performance in The Way of the World.

Offstage, Gwynne is known for her charitable work. She was a patron of the charity Acting for Others, which provides financial and emotional support to theatre workers in times of need. She was also a patron of the charity The Passage, which provides resources and support to homeless individuals in London.

Gwynne is survived by her two children.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson



