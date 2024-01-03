Photo: MISS SAIGON Stars Lea Salonga and Jonathan Pryce Reunite At OLD FRIENDS in the West End

Hey, old friend! Tony and Olivier Award-winner Lea Salonga got a special visitor backstage as her former Miss Saigon co-star, Jonathan Pryce, stopped by Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends!

Lea shared a photo of her visitor on Instagram, writing, "When a former co-star and absolute acting giant shows up!!! Thank you for being there, dear Jonathan!!!"

Check out her post here!

Lea Salonga was just 17 when she was discovered by the producers of Miss Saigon in her native Philippines to be cast in the lead role of Kim. She originated the role in London and New York, winning the Olivier and Tony Awards for best actress in a musical. She returned to the West End in 2014 as part of the 25th anniversary celebrations for Miss Saigon at the Prince Edward Theatre.

Lea is also famed for her portrayal of both Eponine and Fantine in LES MISERABLES on Broadway - the first actress of Asian descent to play the roles. She also appeared in the musical's 10th and 25th anniversary concerts in London.

Her 2022 Dream Again Tour and 2019 The Human Heart Tour saw sold-out audiences and record-breaking sales across North America and the UK. In 2023, Lea returned to the West End to wow audiences heading the cast of Old Friends alongside Broadway icon Bernadette Peters, in paying tribute to the late, great composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim. She returned to Broadway in the summer, to appear in and co-produce Here Lies Love - Fatboy Slim and David Byrne's biographical musical based on the life of Imelda Marcos.

On screen, Lea's pitch perfect tones are featured as the singing voices of two Disney Princesses - the only person to have ever done this. As Princess Jasmine in Aladdin, Lea recorded the iconic Oscar, GRAMMY and Golden Globe-winning Disney love song A Whole New World, followed by her performance as Fa Mulan in Mulan and Mulan II, roles which earned her the official title of Disney Legend.

Away from the stage, Lea starred in the 2022 HBO series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, has been a judge on the Philippines' version of The Voice and has sold a staggering 19 million albums worldwide - making her one of the best-selling Filipina artists of all time.

Having previously performed for the likes of Queen Elizabeth II, Diana, Princess of Wales, and former US presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, Lea boasts numerous accolades including a Grammy Award nomination and Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards among others. She has toured all over the world, performing sold out concerts in such locations as the Sydney Opera House, London's O2, The Royal Albert Hall, The Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, Singapore's Esplanade, Hong Kong Cultural Centre and Carnegie Hall in New York.

Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends is currently playing a limited engagement through January 6, 2024 at the Gielgud Theatre on London's West End.