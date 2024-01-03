Photo: MISS SAIGON Stars Lea Salonga and Jonathan Pryce Reunite At OLD FRIENDS in the West End

Lea Salonga was just 17 when she was discovered by the producers of Miss Saigon in her native Philippines to be cast in the lead role of Kim.

By: Jan. 03, 2024

POPULAR

Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming! Photo 1 Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming!
The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 2 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 3 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date Photo 4 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date

Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: £24
Cast
Photos
Videos

Hey, old friend! Tony and Olivier Award-winner Lea Salonga got a special visitor backstage as her former Miss Saigon co-star, Jonathan Pryce, stopped by Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends!

Lea shared a photo of her visitor on Instagram, writing, "When a former co-star and absolute acting giant shows up!!! Thank you for being there, dear Jonathan!!!"

Check out her post here!

Lea Salonga was just 17 when she was discovered by the producers of Miss Saigon in her native Philippines to be cast in the lead role of Kim. She originated the role in London and New York, winning the Olivier and Tony Awards for best actress in a musical. She returned to the West End in 2014 as part of the 25th anniversary celebrations for Miss Saigon at the Prince Edward Theatre.

Lea is also famed for her portrayal of both Eponine and Fantine in LES MISERABLES on Broadway - the first actress of Asian descent to play the roles. She also appeared in the musical's 10th and 25th anniversary concerts in London.

Her 2022 Dream Again Tour and 2019 The Human Heart Tour saw sold-out audiences and record-breaking sales across North America and the UK. In 2023, Lea returned to the West End to wow audiences heading the cast of Old Friends alongside Broadway icon Bernadette Peters, in paying tribute to the late, great composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim. She returned to Broadway in the summer, to appear in and co-produce Here Lies Love - Fatboy Slim and David Byrne's biographical musical based on the life of Imelda Marcos.

On screen, Lea's pitch perfect tones are featured as the singing voices of two Disney Princesses - the only person to have ever done this. As Princess Jasmine in Aladdin, Lea recorded the iconic Oscar, GRAMMY and Golden Globe-winning Disney love song A Whole New World, followed by her performance as Fa Mulan in Mulan and Mulan II, roles which earned her the official title of Disney Legend.

Away from the stage, Lea starred in the 2022 HBO series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, has been a judge on the Philippines' version of The Voice and has sold a staggering 19 million albums worldwide - making her one of the best-selling Filipina artists of all time.

Having previously performed for the likes of Queen Elizabeth II, Diana, Princess of Wales, and former US presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, Lea boasts numerous accolades including a Grammy Award nomination and Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards among others. She has toured all over the world, performing sold out concerts in such locations as the Sydney Opera House, London's O2, The Royal Albert Hall, The Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, Singapore's Esplanade, Hong Kong Cultural Centre and Carnegie Hall in New York.

Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends is currently playing a limited engagement through January 6, 2024 at the Gielgud Theatre on London's West End. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lea Salonga (@msleasalonga)




RELATED STORIES

1
Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIMS OLD FRIENDS: A CELEBRATION, Cast Recording Photo
Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS: A CELEBRATION, Cast Recording

Were you one of the lucky few who managed to bag a ticket for the one-night-only, star-studded gala revue, StephenSondheim’s Old Friends, on May 3, 2022?

2
Will West Ends OLD FRIENDS Transfer to Broadway? Photo
Will West End's OLD FRIENDS Transfer to Broadway?

Just last month, the company of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends celebrated its West End opening night at the Gielgud Theatre, where it is playing until 6 January 2024. Another opening night might be on the horizon, however...

3
Photos: Mandy Patinkin Visits Bernadette Peters at STEPHEN SONDHEIMS OLD FRIENDS Photo
Photos: Mandy Patinkin Visits Bernadette Peters at STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS

Mandy Patinkin recently popped by to watch Bernadette Peters in Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends at the Gielgud Theatre.  Mandy and Bernadette created the roles of George and Dot in Stephen Sondheim’s Sunday in the Park with George on Broadway back in 1984.

4
Listen to Lea Salonga Sing Everythings Coming Up Roses in OLD FRIENDS Photo
Listen to Lea Salonga Sing 'Everything's Coming Up Roses' in OLD FRIENDS

Lea Salonga recently visited 'The Michael Ball Show' to chat about her new role in Old Friends. Listen to the interview and check out her performance of Gypsy's 'Everything's Coming Up Roses'.

More Hot Stories For You

Photo: MISS SAIGON Stars Lea Salonga and Jonathan Pryce Reunite At OLD FRIENDS On the West EndPhoto: MISS SAIGON Stars Lea Salonga and Jonathan Pryce Reunite At OLD FRIENDS On the West End
Join a Meet & Greet With Gavin Creel and More at WALK ON THROUGH Special PerformanceJoin a Meet & Greet With Gavin Creel and More at WALK ON THROUGH Special Performance
Bernadette Peters Joins 2nd Sailing of The Broadway CruiseBernadette Peters Joins 2nd Sailing of The Broadway Cruise
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cancels Today's Matinee Due to Illness in the CompanyHOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cancels Today's Matinee Due to Illness in the Company

Videos

Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer Video
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem Video
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ Video
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SPAMALOT
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Recommended For You