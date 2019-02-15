Review Roundup: What Did Critics Think of FALSETTOS on Tour?

The National Tour of Falsettos celebrated its official opening in Dallas this week!

The full cast is led by Broadway superstars Nick Adams as "Whizzer," Nick Blaemire as "Mendel," Eden Espinosa as "Trina" and Max von Essen as "Marvin," with Audrey Cardwell as "Cordelia," Bryonha Marie Parham as "Dr. Charlotte," and just-announced Thatcher Jacobs and Jim Kaplan sharing the role of "Jason." Rounding out the company are Josh Canfield, Melanie Evans, Megan Loughran and Darick Pead.



FALSETTOS revolves around the life of a charming, intelligent, neurotic gay man named Marvin, his wife, lover, about-to-be-Bar-Mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbians next door. It's a hilarious and achingly poignant look at the infinite possibilities that make up a modern family... and a beautiful reminder that love can tell a million stories.

Let's see what the critics have to say!

Wayne Lee Gay, Theater Jones: William Finn's score is both traditional and fresh, and in keeping with the Broadway trends of the 1980s and '90s, it's almost entirely sung, with the sung expository dialogue melding seamlessly into the perpetual outpouring of delightful, gemlike songs. A small ensemble of piano with a single reed player and percussion, placed high up behind the backdrop and conducted from the piano by P. Jason Yarcho, clipped along nicely on Tuesday night; balance and general sound was the best this listener has heard from a touring company in the Winspear Opera House, with almost all of the words easily understood-which is not always the case with Broadway musicals at this venue. Within the music itself, subtle shifts of meter give extra energy to the appealing tunes.

Jarred West, BroadwayWorld: The standout performance of the evening was definitely Nick Adams as Whizzer. Though his character is intentionally superficial and, at times, unlikeable, Adams brought a vulnerability that shown through the façade of the All-American twink. His number, "The Games I Play", was captivating and emotional.

Arnold Wayne Jones, Dallas Voice: But what a joyous ride. The ending - one of the saddest in an musical - packs an emotional wallop, but Falsettos is as funny as it is profound, starting from the opening novelty number ("Four Jews in a Room Bitching"), until it rips your heart out {"Cancelling the Bar Mitzvah," "What Would I Do?"). All the performances are spot-on, though it might be Jacobs as young Jason who steals the show from more seasoned adult actors. There is simply no end to the beauty of this show.

Greer Anderson, The Odyssey: All in all, the technical and visual aspects of this show coupled with the incredible performance of the cast created a masterpiece of emotions that will hit home to any audience. So go, watch it now while you can!

