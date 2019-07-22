Review Roundup: Were the Critics Dazzled by Hugh Jackman's THE MAN. THE MUSIC. THE SHOW. at the Hollywood Bowl?

Hugh Jackman is touring the world with his new concert, The Man. The Music. The Show - and it's now making its way across the USA!

In 2018 Jackman was Academy Award-nominated, Golden Globe and Tony Awarded for being a winning performer and announced his first world tour. You will see Jackman performing hit songs from The Greatest Showman, Les Misérables and a lot more from Broadway and film, accompanied by a live orchestra.

For more information, a complete tour schedule and tickets to The Man. The Music. The Show., click here.

The tour recently stopped at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA. Let's see what the critics are saying...

Gil Kaan, BroadwayWorld: Whether decked out in Tom Ford finery or a well-fitted black tee, Jackman's prowess as a total showman shines through. THE MAN sings, acts, dances. THE MAN's funny. He's genuine. He remembers all his fellow cast members' names. He's always entertaining! THE MAN's a hot ticket to get, but more than worth it if you get a chance in one of the cities left on his international tour.

Angelique Jackson, Variety: The lampshade is definitely off here. From the moment Jackman (clad in a slick silver Tom Ford jacket) ascends the stage with the thundering first notes of "The Greatest Show," he evidently relishes the opportunity to make his wildest musical theater dreams come true. The show is impressively theatrical in its presentation, weaving in clips from Jackman's famous on-screen performances on the large monitors that frame the stage, as well as tipping his hat to Old Hollywood with snappy dance routines, like an umbrella-flipping rendition of "Singing in the Rain." In each new number, the production becomes more elaborate and the costumes get more sparkly.

Charles McNulty, LA Times: Jackman delivered. The outdoor arena, which had him gazing euphorically at picnicking fans against a hillside backdrop, is an ideal venue for an artist who, no matter how Vegas-ized his act, stays true to his Australian mate charm. The joy Jackman takes in performing is infectious. At times onstage, he resembled a kid in a candy shop. He crooned, he belted, he camped it up. He released his tap-dancing inner child to the sounds of "42nd Street" and found catharsis in an all-out percussive frenzy to vintage rock hits. Was this swerve into "Stomp" territory one indulgence too many? As generous as he is with his talent, no one could begrudge him.

