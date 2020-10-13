Review Roundup: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME on Amazon Prime Video

On October 16, this Marielle Heller-helmed filmed version of Heidi Schreck's Broadway show will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

Fifteen-year-old Heidi Schreck earned her college tuition money by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In her boundary-breaking new play, the Obie Award winner resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women in her own family and the founding document that dictated their rights and citizenship. This hilarious, hopeful and "achingly human" (Exeunt Magazine) exploration breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of American women.

Fiona Scott, BroadwayWorld UK: "Schreck gets increasingly stressed and eager to finish saying everything she wants to say, much to the audience's delight. 'What the Constitution Means to Me' makes the audience both laugh and cry - we know this thanks to cutaway camera shots in this filmed production."

David Cote, The Observer: "Heidi Schreck's fiercely urgent and soul-restoring 'What the Constitution Means to Me' keeps uncannily in step with the times."

Erin Strecker, Mashable: "'What the Constitution Means to Me' is in some ways a history lesson about the document come alive, with Schreck detailing how amendments can bond together to enshrine rights we didn't know we had, and powerfully showing the damage that has been done in its name - to immigrants, to slaves, and to victims of domestic violence. But it's to Schreck's credit that she makes sure the punches in this Pulitzer-finalist work land far too intimately to be kept at a historical remove."

Don Aucoin, Boston Globe: "Don't be misled by the deliberately bland, civics-lesson title. This is a play to scorch the conscience. (And that innocuous title acquires a new layer of meaning by the end of this live-capture film version of the play, which ran on Broadway in 2019.) Schreck matches the wit and fire of her writing with a riveting performance that often does not feel like a performance at all, but rather a cri de coeur wrenched up from a deep place where the personal, the historical, and the universal have met and merged."

Steven Suskin, New York Stage Review: "Schreck, a previously little-known actor who is so likeably ingratiating that one might tend to overlook the fact that her script is meticulously and cannily crafted, is so winning that we are happy to believe every word she says and support every argument she makes."

