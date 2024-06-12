Review Roundup: THE WELKIN Opens at Atlantic Theater Company

The production will run for a limited engagement through Sunday, June 30th.

By: Jun. 12, 2024
Review Roundup: THE WELKIN Opens at Atlantic Theater Company Michael Sommers, New York Stage Review: Several artists rose above last week’s bumpy performance. Sandra Oh is urgent in spirit, dry in manner as Elizabeth, the midwife whose acrid presence sparks conflict. Haley Wong creates a feral Sally who resolutely defies pity. Mary McCann coolly depicts a gentlewoman revealed to be not so genteel. Nadine Malouf smolders as the mean girl among a crowd that includes Ann Harada as a sufferer of hot flashes, Hannah Cabell as a soul twenty years mute who miraculously speaks, and ever-earthy Dale Soules as an octogenarian of staunch disposition.

Review Roundup: THE WELKIN Opens at Atlantic Theater Company David Cote, Observer: Kirkwood takes big, violent, not fully satisfying swings, but one must bow before her women. Even though this ensemble can’t “save” the play, I was grateful to witness both. Will it take another 75 years for such a cluster of talent to burn across the heavens? Keep looking up.

Review Roundup: THE WELKIN Opens at Atlantic Theater Company Joe Dziemianowicz, New York Theatre Guide: Issues women face about their gender, bodies, power, and, literally, life and death continually arise – predictably so, just like Halley’s. Kirkwood’s script can ring with heavy-handedness, like when Lizzy moans: “Nobody blames God when there is a woman can be blamed instead.” On the plus side, sly, plot-thickening twists pop up, and director Sarah Benson’s diverse and dynamic ensemble near-uniformly delivers.

Average Rating: 60.0%


