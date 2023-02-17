Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review Roundup: THE WANDERERS Opens at Roundabout Theatre Company

Review Roundup: THE WANDERERS Opens at Roundabout Theatre Company

The production, starring Katie Holmes, officially opened last night, February 16. 

Feb. 17, 2023  

Roundabout Theatre Company officially opened The Wanderers by Anna Ziegler, directed by Barry Edelstein, last night, February 16. 

The cast includes Sarah Cooper as "Sophie," Lucy Freyer as "Esther," Katie Holmes as "Julia Cheever," Dave Klasko as "Schmuli," and Eddie Kaye Thomas as "Abe."

Performances are now running at the Laura Pels Theater in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, April 2, 2023.

 

Read the reviews for The Wanderers below!

Review Roundup: THE WANDERERS Opens at Roundabout Theatre Company Jesse Green, The New York Times: The comparison between the two marriages, each undone by the search for something outside the characters’ ken, nevertheless feels specious. The dialogue in both sections, sprinkled like parsley with pidgin Yiddish and Hebrew prayer, has a secondhand aura that is also unconvincing. More authentic are the wigs by Tommy Kurzman and costumes by David Israel Reynoso; you certainly never question which world you’re in as the fur hats and wigs — the shtreimels and sheitels — give way to sweatpants.

Review Roundup: THE WANDERERS Opens at Roundabout Theatre Company Jonathan Mandell, New York Theater: But “The Wanderers” is far more playful than profound, an exercise in clever storytelling that involves not one, but two big plot twists – one gradually revealed; the other, seismic – and features that glamorous movie star character. As in her 2017 play “The Last Match,” which was presented at the same theater, Roundabout’s Laura Pels, and which also focused on two couples in challenging relationships (rival tennis players and their spouses), Ziegler comes up with some novel stagecraft that doesn’t completely work, but feels largely satisfying nonetheless. And in “The Wanderers,” she collaborates with the well-cast performers and director Barry Edelstein in creating five absorbing characters.

Review Roundup: THE WANDERERS Opens at Roundabout Theatre Company Elysa Gardner, The Sun: Under Barry Edelstein’s adroit, sensitive direction, “Wanderers” sparkles not only as a study of these engaging characters, but as one of a heritage, and its different cultural variations and generational shifts. As a thoroughly secular Jew, I was deeply moved watching Esther and Schmuli grapple — through different perspectives, and with different outcomes — with the requirements of tradition, and then observing as Sophie and Abe try to thrive on their own terms, albeit with their parents’ examples and burdens never far from their hearts.

Review Roundup: THE WANDERERS Opens at Roundabout Theatre Company Jackson McHenry, Vulture: It’s hard to say too much about the premise of Anna Ziegler’s The Wanderers without spoiling the primary enjoyment you get from it, which is learning how exactly Ziegler has entwined her characters, her plot unfolding like a kid’s paper fortune teller. The frustration in the Roundabout’s staging is that it doesn’t keep up with the script. The director, Barry Edelstein, takes a steady, dutiful approach to something that is trying to reach toward more abstract reckoning, and by the end, the staging starts to do it a disservice.

Review Roundup: THE WANDERERS Opens at Roundabout Theatre Company Robert Hofler, The Wrap: “The Wanderers” lasts only 105 minutes without intermission, and yet effectively holds enough storylines for a half dozen lesser plays. We never meet Sophie’s parents, but as pieced together from what she and Esther tell us, they emerge as two of the strongest characters ever to have not graced the stage. Their life together sparkles with energy and could be a whole other play.


Average Rating: 66.0%

To read more reviews, click here!

BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Photos: Cast of THE WANDERERS Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night Photo
Photos: Cast of THE WANDERERS Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night
Roundabout Theatre Company officially opened The Wanderers by Anna Ziegler, directed by Barry Edelstein, last night, February 16. Check out photos of the cast walking the opening night red carpet here!
Photos: Stars Arrive on the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE WANDERERS Photo
Photos: Stars Arrive on the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE WANDERERS
Roundabout Theatre Company officially opened The Wanderers by Anna Ziegler, directed by Barry Edelstein, last night, February 16. Check out photos of the stars arriving on the opening night red carpet here!
Photos: The Cast of THE WANDERERS Takes Their Opening Night BowsCheck out photos of the ca Photo
Photos: The Cast of THE WANDERERS Takes Their Opening Night BowsCheck out photos of the cast arrive
Roundabout Theatre Company officially opened The Wanderers by Anna Ziegler, directed by Barry Edelstein, last night, February 16. Check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows here!
THE WANDERERS By Anna Ziegler Opens Tomorrow At Roundabouts Laura Pels Theater Photo
THE WANDERERS By Anna Ziegler Opens Tomorrow At Roundabout's Laura Pels Theater
Roundabout Theatre Company has announced the opening of The Wanderers by Anna Ziegler, directed by Barry Edelstein.

From This Author - Review Roundups


Review Roundup: WOLF PLAY at MCCReview Roundup: WOLF PLAY at MCC
February 15, 2023

MCC Theater is now presenting Soho Rep's Wolf Play, in collaboration with Ma-Yi Theater Company. Let's see what the critics had to say...
Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of Kate Prince's SYLVIA at The Old Vic?Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of Kate Prince's SYLVIA at The Old Vic?
February 15, 2023

This revolutionary story celebrates the life of Sylvia Pankhurst – feminist, activist, pacifist, socialist, rebel – the lesser-known Pankhurst at the heart of the Suffragette movement, who changed the lives of working women and men across the world. So what did the critics think?
Review Roundup: PICTURES FROM HOME Opens On Broadway, Starring Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein & Zoë WanamakerReview Roundup: PICTURES FROM HOME Opens On Broadway, Starring Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein & Zoë Wanamaker
February 9, 2023

Pictures from Home opens tonight at Studio 54 starring Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoë Wanamaker. Read the reviews!
Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Make of Sam Mendes' THE LEHMAN TRILOGY?Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Make of Sam Mendes' THE LEHMAN TRILOGY?
February 9, 2023

The National Theatre and Neal Street Productions’ The Lehman Trilogy makes a triumphant return to London following an acclaimed season in Los Angeles and a highly lauded run on Broadway, winning 5 Tony Awards® including Best Play. Directed by Academy Award®, Tony Award® and Golden Globe winner Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy features a cast of three playing the Lehman brothers, their sons and grandsons, in an extraordinary feat of story-telling told in three parts on a single evening. Hailed by The New York Times as 'a genuinely epic production', The Lehman Trilogy is the story of a family and a company that changed the world.
Review Roundup: LUCY World Premiere Opens at the Minetta Lane TheatreReview Roundup: LUCY World Premiere Opens at the Minetta Lane Theatre
February 7, 2023

Read the reviews for the world premiere of Erica Schmidt's Lucy, now playing at the Minetta Lane Theatre.
share