Review Roundup: THE PIANO LESSON Film- How Does It Live Up to August Wilson's Play?

Reviews have begun to trickle in for Malcolm Washington's big-screen adaptation of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson, which premiered at the Telluride Film Festival this past weekend.

From Oscar-nominated producers Denzel Washington and Todd Black, the movie features an all-star cast including Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Ray Fisher, Michael Potts, Erykah Badu with Danielle Deadwyler, and Corey Hawkins. Several cast members reprise their roles from the 2022 Broadway revival including Potts, John David Washington, Fisher, and Jackson.

Adapted from August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork, The Piano Lesson explores the intergenerational dynamics of identity, resilience and transcendence - revealing startling truths about how we perceive the past and who gets to define our legacy.

Part of Wilson's American Century Cycle, the original production of the play premiered at the Yale Repertory Theatre in 1987, also starring Samuel L. Jackson. In addition to winning the Pulitzer Prize for drama, The Piano Lesson won the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best Play, the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play, the Peabody Award, and was nominated for the 1990 Tony Award for Best Play.

The Piano Lesson will be in select theaters this November 8th and available for streaming on Netflix starting November 22. Ahead of the film's official debut, find out what critics thought of the highly-anticipated film. Read the reviews below and check back we continue to update this roundup as more come in.

Lovia Gyarke, The Hollywood Reporter: "It’s clear that Washington takes the task of adapting Wilson quite seriously, and there’s much to admire about The Piano Lesson. The director has assembled a strong cast, whose committed performances do the playwright’s famed drama justice. But the duty can also be limiting, and there are times when The Piano Lesson is too faithful, struggling to shake the specter of the stage."

Pete Hammond, Deadline: "Malcolm Washington, who has done a number of shorts or other filmic enterprises, here gets to dabble in rich source material but still finds a way to make it his own by honoring Wilson’s intentions and expanding on them."

Caleb Hammond, IndieWire: "With Wilson’s source material full of appropriately weighty topics to mine, Malcolm Washington’s adaptation of “The Piano Lesson” is referential, often overly so, and while this version contains its fair share of standout sequences along with Oscar-ready performances, the film never fully coalesces into an effective, singular, emotional narrative."

Maureen Lee Lenker, Entertainment Weekly: "August Wilson is a poet of the American stage. In the hands of this remarkable cast and Washington's assured direction, Wilson's work finds its best conduit to the screen yet."

