SIX the Musical
Review Roundup: SIX Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying?

Read all of the critics' reviews for Six on tour!

Jul. 20, 2022  

The North American tour of Six, the musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, launched a return engagement of the show in Chicago and is currently playing at The National Theatre in Washington, DC.

The North American tour cast features Khaila Wilcoxon as Catherine of Aragon, Storm Lever as Anne Boleyn, Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves, Didi Romero as Katherine Howard, and Gabriela Carrillo as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Erin Ramirez, Cassie Silva, Kelsee Sweigard and Kelly Denice Taylor.

Check out what the critics are saying below!

National Theatre - Washington, D.C.

David Friscic, BroadwayWorld: The genius of Six is that you can enjoy it at any level of audience engagement. Not as mindless as the musical Mamma, Mia or as demanding to absorb as Hamilton, Six finds its own comfortable niche in the evolution of musical theatre. This musical is extremely rewarding at a pop concert level, but those yearning for more contextual theatricality can easily find it if they heed the historical context to the needed degree. Have a little fun with "HER-story" and catch the superlative production of SIX now playing at The National Theatre!

Celia Wren, The Washington Post: Working such impudent alchemy on long-ago established facts, with diverse casting that enhances its up-to-the-moment vibe, "Six" feels desperately necessary at a time when a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court - not two miles from The National Theatre - has put many women's autonomy in doubt. Hal's wives didn't get a lot of self-determination either, of course. But since you couldn't have staged this musical at his royal court, "Six" is tuneful, sassy proof that culture changes. And over the long arc of history, this show imagines, it's impossible to keep formidable women down.

Helen Ganley, MD Theatre Guide: The queens' astounding performances are matched by their visual elements. Emma Bailey's set design creates a concert-like feel, encircling the queens with risers and lights. Tim Deiling's lighting designs blend a concert atmosphere with traditional musical theater spotlights, creating a signature look for the show. Gabriella Slade modernized period costume designs to match modern influences, bedazzling and spangling each queen with signature ensembles that all worked as one.

