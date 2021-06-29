Review Roundup: SEVEN DEADLY SINS Brings Inner Demons Outdoors

The Tectonic Theater Project and Madison Wells Live production of Seven Deadly Sins, the sexy and adventurous outdoor theatrical experience set in New York City's Meatpacking District opened tonight, Tuesday, June 29.

Seven Deadly Sins takes audiences on a tantalizing tour of their inner demons. No subject is taboo as audiences rotate through seven uniquely designed storefronts, exploring the depths of desire, jealousy, rage, and more in a thrilling evening that merges live theater with performance art, dazzling design, and CDC-mandated regulations. Helmed by Moisés Kaufman and Tony Award- winning scenic designer David Rockwell, Seven Deadly Sins is a carnival for the senses, welcoming New Yorkers back to live entertainment.

The cast features a diverse troupe of leading New York theater actors and exciting new comers including Tricia Alexandro (Perp at the Barrow Group), Shuga Cain (S11 of "RuPaul's Drag Race"), Shavanna Calder (HBO's "Los Espookys"), nationally ranked pole dancer and movement artist Donna Carnow, Shamika Cotton (HBO's "The Wire"), Brandon J. Ellis (Bandstand), Brad Fleischer (LCT's Golden Boy), Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Newsies), Kahyun Kim (STARZ's "American Gods"), Morgan McGhee (Ain't Too Proud), Bianca Norwood (New York stage debut), Caitlin O'Connell (The Crucible), Cody Sloan (Off-Broadway debut), and Eric Ulloa (On Your Feet).

This brand-new production, under the direction of Moisés Kaufman, features a titillating collection of keenly observed works from the country's most provocative playwrights. These writers have each selected one of the Deadly Sins as the inspiration for their short play: Ngozi Anyanwu (Gluttony), Thomas Bradshaw (Sloth), MJ Kaufman (Pride), Moisés Kaufman (Greed), Jeffrey LaHoste (Envy), Ming Peiffer (Wrath), and Bess Wohl (Lust).

Maya Phillips, The New York Times: "Seven Deadly Sins" is eye candy, no doubt, and a fun interactive experience for those who crave a lively outdoor performance with a few raunchy surprises. But given the emphasis on sexuality, and nods to the meatpacking district's transgressive history, I expected a more exacting sociopolitical statement. There should be more than meets the eye."

Ayanna Prescod, Variety: "Seven Deadly Sins is a well-curated, innovative theatrical experience. The show stretches the limits of traditional performance and explores what can be done once live theater is resurrected."

Adam Feldman, Time Out New York: "One has to admire the effort and coordination that have clearly gone into Seven Deadly Sins: David Rockwell's sets and Dede Ayite's costumes give a rich gloss to the production, and many of the actors-performing their roles nine times a night-find moments to shine through the glass. Just know, if you go, that some of the sins are more tempting than others. In this grab bag of iniquity, Lust conquers all."

Thom Geier, The Wrap: "The brevity of the plays - all clocking in under 15 minutes - can be constraining. Some have O. Henry-like twists that you can spot from the next block, while others would work more plausibly if they had more running time to play out. (Ming Peiffer's harrowing take on Wrath, about a dominatrix and her new client, requires abrupt shifts in character that could really use more stage time.)"

David Cote, Observer: "Since the seven sketches (plus a song-and-dance welcome by drag star Shuga Cain) are finite in scope and duration, the stakes are mercifully low; it's okay to be lukewarm on Pride but riled up by Wrath. Not all the playlets hit their mark or make the most of ten minutes, but as a tasting menu of depravity, there's variety, brevity, and something new around the corner."

Melissa Rose Bernardo, New York Stage Review: "For anyone eager to get back to the theater but less than eager to be packed elbow-to-elbow indoors alongside hundreds upon hundreds of fellow audience members, Seven Deadly Sins is the perfect gateway show."

Frank Scheck, New York Stage Review: "Seven Deadly Sins ultimately proves more notable for its unique environmental staging than its thinly conceived playlets which probably wouldn't stand up well under more conventional circumstances. The performers, who go through their paces nine times a night, deserve ample credit for their commitment to the material, not to mention being exposed to random onlookers, while Kaufman's staging is a marvel of logistical expertise. Special kudos to scenic/site designer David Rockwell, who's transformed the already lively streets of the Meatpacking District into a delightful playland for adventurous theatergoers."