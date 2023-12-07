Review: Broadway in Cincinnati presents MRS. DOUBTFIRE at Aronoff Center

Photo by Joan Marcus

With a film as beloved as "Mrs. Doubtfire", it was an only a matter of time before a stage adaptation was realized. In 2019, it was announced that a musical adaptation would try out in Seattle, with plans to open on Broadway in the spring of 2020. After its successful tryout in Seattle, the show only played a handful of performances before the pandemic brought everything to a halt. With many other shows, "Mrs. Doubtfire" reopened in the fall of 2021, closed for a brief hiatus, and reopened again in the spring of 2022... only to run until the end of that May. It seems that all along the way, this show’s potential has been cut off at the knees. But now in 2023, it has embarked on a full length tour, with the show's Tony-nominated star, Rob McClure captaining the ship.

Back in the 60s, 70s, 80s, and even the 90s, it was very common for Broadway stars to reprise their roles on the road and take the work they did in NYC to the masses of America. However, it is more of a rarity these days. When thinking of "Mrs. Doubtfire", it’s hard to imagine anyone coming close to Robin Williams' iconic performance, but I’m happy to report that Rob McClure is the perfect man for the job. McClure received the show’s sole Tony nomination for his work, and it’s easy to see why: his performance is what makes the show work. McClure is funny, heartbreaking, and so lovable as a father desperately trying to regain control of his life and trying to maintain a connection with his children, who he loves more than anything in the world. McClure’s performance is an absolute marathon, and he pulls off every comedic beat expertly. It’s very apparent that he’s having the time of his life continuing to play this role.

In a fun turn of events, McClure’s real-life wife, the wonderful Maggie Lakis, plays his wife onstage in the role of Miranda. Lakis does a fine job playing what is the “stick in the mud” character--for lack of a better phrase-- but her chemistry with McClure is obviously wonderful. She brings so much warmth to the role in her scenes with the children. Her act two ballad, “Let Go,” was a wonderful embodiment of a woman who’s stuck in the middle trying to do what is best.

Rounding out the cast are the Hillard kids, who at my performance were played by Cody Braverman as Christopher, Kennedy Pitney as Natalie, and Giselle Gutierrez as Lydia. As a trio they are delightful, but each had wonderful moments to shine with Gutierrez picking up a lot of the emotional weight. I must also single out Braverman’s comedic timing as Christopher; at certain points he reminds me of Kevin McAlister, and it’s hilarious to watch. Additionally, Leo Roberts does a good job as British hunk Stuart Dunmire, Miranda’s business partner and love interest. He finds moments to shine in what could easily be a forgettable role.

"Mrs. Doubtfire" has music and lyrics written by Wayne and Karey Kirkpatrick and a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Ferrell. The show’s writing overall is fine, if I had to describe it in a word. It works, but only on a very basic level. I think a lot of the show thinks it’s a lot funnier than it actually is, but the performances of the cast, especially McClure, elevate the material. I cannot overstate how much his performance makes this show a worthwhile endeavor. Jerry Zak’s direction does a good job of bringing out comedic moments as well, while Lorin Latarro’s choreography is stunning, especially in numbers “Make Me a Woman” and “Easy Peasy”.

On the page, there’s not a ton about "Mrs. Doubtfire" to write home about. However, this cast gives the show life and makes it absolutely worth seeing, particularly with Rob McClure's stellar performance as the anchor. Even if there are a few comedic groaner's here and there, you’re guaranteed to have a great time.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE

Now - December 17th

Aronoff Center For The Arts

650 Walnut Street Cincinnati, OH 45202.