Review: MRS. DOUBTFIRE: THE NEW MUSICAL COMEDY at Providence Performing Arts Center

The Providence Performing Arts Center's Mrs. Doubtfire: The New Musical hit all the right emotional and comedic cords as it brought down the house in this touching and incredibly acted musical; get ready for a more modern Mrs. Doubtfire with laughs and heart for the entire family!

Let's face it, it's not exactly the easiest assignment in replacing such a comedic genius as Robin Williams, who starred in the 1993 film(can you believe it, 30 years ago!) but Rob McClure, who reprises his Tony-nominated role as Mrs. Doubtfire/Daniel Hilliard, is downright spectacular and would make Williams so proud. Between McClures many voice talents and humerous facial charecteristics, he was captivating thoroughout.

In the rarest of rares, McClures real-life wife, the ultra-talented Broadway actress Maggie Lakis, who plays his Daniel's estranged wife Miranda Hilliard.

Constrantly out of work, Dan Hilliard is the fun dad, always one of the kids, who loses site of his wife's needs as her star begins to rise in the corporate world. When the two get divorced and without a job or place to live, Daniel loses custody of his kids, and struggles to find ways to spend time with them. Daniel eventually finds an apartment but can't afford furniture, even leaning on his oldest daughter Lydia, played by Giselle Gutierrez(look for her wonderful voice in "What the Hell"), to pay for the food he orders when his credit card is declined. Daniel is bitter about the divorce and his inability to see his kids more, constantly venting to his children about their mother. One of the best comedic moments of the night came when their youngest daughter Natalie, played by Emerson Mae Chan, barked "We're his God-damn kids too" echoing their fathers many rants.

When he discovers his ex-wife is planning to hire a Nanny to handle the kids as her gym clothing line begins to take off, Daniel conjures up his best Scottish accent and with the help of his brother Frank, played by the incredibly funny Aaron Kubrick and his boyfriend Andre Mayem, played with superior flair by Nik Alexander, to create Mrs. Doubtfire. Knowing his ex-wife and kids inside and out, Mrs. Doubtfire is an immediate fit with the family in her interview and lands the job.

Once McClure dons the Mrs. Doubtfire costume, comprised of a wig, rubber female body cast, teeth and an amazing facial mask, the magic in this show truly takes off.

"You look like Grandma kind of crossed with Shrek," said Daniel's son, Christopher, played by Cody Braverman

The musical features a lot of great touches and updates from the movie including new references to a work now filled with iphones and ipad and some great skits including the "Mr. Jolly Theme Song" and the classic "I'm Rocking Now".

Besides the non-stop comedy, Mrs. Doubtfire packs a huge heart as the family deals with the ramifications from a divorce and the balance of seeing their parents seperately and dealing with their mom's new love interest Stuart Dunmire, played by Leo Roberts. As a divorced dad myself, many of the notes of this musical hit home and no song struck a bigger cord than Miranda's incredibly touching "Let Go", something many of us struggle with, throughout life.

Mrs. Doubtfire will attract all ages and should, whether you have seen the movie or not. It's an incredibly realistic story that doesn't follow the typical blueprints of love stories in any fashion and that was one of my favorite parts of it. Sometimes, life just isn't that easy.

This 2 hour and 35 minute performance with one intermission will make you marvel at the incredibly-talented cast as you focus on how McClure can pull it all off so effortlessly.

Mrs. Doubtfire comes at a damn good time for all of us, helping us all to focus on the importance of family, togetherness and the needs of others now more than ever.