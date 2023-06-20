Review Roundup: Krysta Rodriguez, Nik Alexander & More Star in CABARET at Barrington Stage

What did the critics have to say?

By: Jun. 20, 2023

Barrington Stage Company's 2023 season opener, Cabaret (June 18-July 8), is now on stage. The production stars Krysta Rodriguez (NBC's "Smash," Broadway's Into the Woods revival, The Collaboration, Deaf West Theatre's Spring Awakening) as Sally Bowles, BSC Associate Artist Alysha Umphress (BSC's Who Could Ask for Anything More?, Mr. Saturday Night, Broadway's On the Town, American Idiot) as Fraulein Kost, and Richard Kline ("Three's Company," Don't Think Twice, Broadway's Waitress, Wicked First National Tour) as Herr Schultz.

With a book by Joe Masteroff, John Kander & Fred Ebb's Tony Award-winning musical Cabaret will open the Boyd-Quinson Stage season in new production directed by BSC Artistic Director Alan Paul and choreographed by Katie Spelman. The production also features music direction by Angela Steiner, scenic design by Wilson Chin, costume design by Rodrigo Muñoz, lighting design by Philip Rosenberg, sound design by Ken Travis, and wig design by Mary Martin. The Production Stage Manager is Jason Brouillard.

Let's see what the critics have to say!

Marc Savitt, BroadwayWorld: Krysta Rodriguez stars as Sally Bowles.  Her vocal skills are impressive, and her portrayal of Sally is far more calculated independent angry feminist with manic tendencies that bears little resemblance to that of the 1972 film production.  Nik Alexander as the Emcee is also fresh, unique, and takes on other worldly characteristics and tendencies.  Dan Amboyer has a gorgeous voice to go along with his good looks and is near perfection in casting as Cliff Bradshaw, as is Candy Buckley as Fraulein Schneider.  Richard Kline as Herr Schultz, BSC Associate Artist Alysha Umphress as Fraulein Kost, and Tom Story as Ernst Ludwig round out the featured roles. The ensemble includes Max Antonio Gonzalez, Julia Harnett, Kim Hudman, Lina Lee, Charles Mayhew Miller, Ryland Marbutt, Fredric Odgaard, James Rose and Tiffany Topol.

Steve Barnes, Times Union: A naive, optimistic American, Cliff Bradshaw (Dan Amboyer), arrives in Weimar Berlin in 1929 with aspirations of writing a novel. He’s soon swept up in the debauched world of the Kit Kat Klub, where the extreme carnality and expansive explorations of gender expression make Cliff more comfortable with his own bisexuality. Soon enough he’s involved with the nightclub’s leading lady, Sally Bowles (Krysta Rodriguez), a singer at once brash and vulnerable. While performing, Sally commands a room, as in her exquisite “Maybe This Time”; offstage, she can be petty, immature, impetuous — a woman bereft of confidence or purpose if she’s not trading on her looks or voice.

Jarice Hanson, In the Spotlight: There is not a weak performer in this ensemble, but specific shout-outs must be made to an effervescent Sally Bowles, played by Krista Rodriguez who is well-matched with the handsome Cliff Bradshaw, played by Dan Amboyer. Both have rich voices and kinetic energy. Sparks fly when these two performers share the stage.

Check back for more reviews!

Photo Credit: Daniel Rader

To read more reviews, click here!


