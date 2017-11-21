Review Roundup: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Lands on Broadway!

Home for the Holidays, Broadway's only Christmas Concert Celebration, Broadway welcomes you home this holiday season when three of the greatest voices of their generation, winners of "American Idol," "The Voice," and "America's Got Talent," unite to form Broadway's newest Holiday concert tradition.

Candice Glover, winner of "American Idol" Season 12; Josh Kaufman, winner of "The Voice" Season 6; and Bianca Ryan, winner: "America's Got Talent" Season 1, will be performing more than 25 beloved Christmas classics.

Home for the Holidays also stars Kaitlyn Bristowe, star of "The Bachelorette" Season 11; Oscar nominated stage and screen star Danny Aiello; and YouTube sensations Peter Hollens & Evynne Hollens, backed by a live 9-piece brass and rhythm band.

Let's see what the critics had to say!

Elisabeth Vincentelli, The New York Times: Bring back Donny & Marie! As clean-cut as their 2010 "Broadway Christmas" may have been, it also displayed a ravenous need to entertain, not to mention unexpected senses of humor and kitsch. Sadly, those qualities are absent from "Home for the Holidays," a limp revue of carols and Yule-themed pop songs that makes the Osmond siblings' spectacle look as debauched as a Mötley Crüe concert

Frank Scheck, Hollywood Reporter: Morose over being stuck in the city during the holidays? Tired of seeing those same old perennials like the Radio City Christmas show or The Nutcracker? If you answered yes and wish to throw yourself even further into seasonal depression, there's a new show on Broadway that's just the ticket. Expertly recalling the sort of entertainment you'd experience on a cruise ship or in a low-rent Vegas casino, Home for the Holidays is a Christmas show only Ebenezer Scrooge could love

Adam Feldman, Time Out New York: "Please be advised that Home for the Holidays contains haze effects," warns a sign at the August Wilson Theatre, and boy, does it ever. First there is the hazy concept. This tacky pop-up Broadway concert, the yuletide equivalent of a Halloween costume store, features a comically motley cast: Candice Glover, Josh Kaufman and Bianca Ryan, three winners of televised vocal contests; Kaitlyn Bristowe, one of two bachelorettes on season 11 of The Bachelorette; Peter and Evynne Hollens, a married a cappella duo; and, somehow, veteran character actor Danny Aiello. Then there is the hazy singing: breathy, baroquely melismatic ornamentations, as though the vocalists were skating on thin ice and afraid to stay on a single note for more than a quarter of a second.

