Review Roundup: Did Critics Go Bananas For KING KONG On Broadway?

The new musical King Kong opens on Broadway tonight at the Broadway Theatre!

The cast is led by Christiani Pitts, (A Bronx Tale) as Ann Darrow, Eric William Morris (Mamma Mia!) as Carl Denham, and Erik Lochtefeld (Misery, Metamorphoses) as Lumpy.

Written by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) with a score by Marius de Vries (La La Land and Moulin Rouge!) and songs by Eddie Perfect (Beetlejuice), King Kong is directed and choreographed by Drew McOnie (Strictly Ballroom The Musical).

King Kong comes alive through an innovative mix of robotics, puppetry and stagecraft.

Based on the 1932 novel, the stage production of King Kong is a contemporary take on the classic tale of beauty and the beast. The story follows a young actress, Ann Darrow, and a maverick filmmaker, Carl Denham, as they voyage from the bustling streets of 1930s New York to an uncharted island to capture the world's greatest wonder. At the center of this 21st-century reimagining: a 20-foot high, 2,000-pound gorilla brought to life by a team of seamlessly integrated artists and technicians. Roaring with action, King Kong is a gripping and spectacular story of unlikely friendship, unshakable courage, and breaking free from the cages others put us into.

Let's see what the critics had to say!

David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter: To quote the title of an R&B hit by early '70s girl group Honey Cone, "One Monkey Don't Stop No Show." Except that in King Kong, it most definitely does. In fact, that monstrous ape, able to cup an aspiring Hollywood starlet in one giant paw, pretty much is the show in this otherwise blundering musical, in which a low-wattage cast gamely trudges through one embarrassing number or cliché-ridden book scene after another. Even if the star puppet might be better suited for an arena spectacle or theme-park attraction, you can't take your eyes off this technological marvel, not least for its incredible facial expressiveness. It's completely appropriate that the animatronic gorilla and its operators get the show's final bow.

Frank Rizzo, Variety: After an earlier production in Australia and with the addition of a largely new creative team, the producers (led by Global Creatures) of this $35-million Broadway epic, based on the classic 1933 film, have re-envisioned the story in striking theatrical terms, using dazzling projections, super-sized puppetry and lush underscoring to create one thrill ride of a show. Topping the list of visual wows is the magnificent, moving and oh-so-expressive title character who, alas, is not eligible for a Tony.

Matt Windman, amNY: Following many twists and turns and creative team changes since it premiered in Melbourne in 2013, a $35 million stage musical adaptation of "King Kong" (showcasing a 2,000-pound, 20-foot animatronic puppet of a silverback gorilla, which is operated by onstage puppeteers and computer technicians) is finally roaring on Broadway - and it is just as technically innovative and absolutely ridiculous as you would expect a stage musical adaptation of "King Kong" to be.

Robert Hofler, TheWrap: The big ape deserves a Tony. He's not only the star of "King Kong," which opened Thursday at the Broadway Theatre. He's also a damned good actor, too - one who shows a wide range of emotion while running through the jungle, fighting off a giant serpent, being gassed by crass capitalists or climbing up the Empire State Building. That he's a puppet only makes his performance all the more riveting. But he/it has an advantage over the human actors on stage. Kong doesn't sing one song composed by Eddie Perfect or utter one word written by Jack Thorne.

Greg Evans, Deadline: Eighth wonder of the world? King Kong probably isn't even the eighth wonder of Broadway - those kids in The Ferryman aren't giving up their spots anytime soon - but the big ape does provide some roaring good thrills.

Adam Feldman, Time Out New York: The truly frustrating thing about King Kong is the waste of it all. Why did it this story, whose central figure necessarily cannot sing, need to be a musical at all, much less one that suggests a late-run Simpsons parody? Have the success of War Horse and Thorne's own Harry Potter and the Cursed Child-and the bellyflops of Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark and Cirque du Soleil's Paramour-taught us nothing? King Kong looks down on its huckster villain, film director Carl (Eric William Morris, overplaying an unplayable role), for taking an awesome creature and surrounding it with mediocrity for a gawking New York audience-but that's exactly what this production does itself. In the sad eyes of the second act's chained and stooped Kong, you see flickers of a show that might have been.

Erin Strecker, Mashable: If this was an attraction at a theme park, I'd give it five stars. Unfortunately, it's a Broadway musical, not the latest from Universal. And while Kong the beast is magnificent, the show certainly isn't.

Terry Teachout, Wall Street Journal: It's hard to know where to start pitching the tomatoes. The score and songs, jointly concocted by Marius de Vries and Eddie Perfect, are loud and vapid ("And years from now / The world will know / Your grace showed me the way to go"). Jack Thorne's book is stupefyingly banal ("Strong as I am, strong as you've made me, I can't hold you"). Together they add up to a show that made me feel as though I were fighting off an overwhelmingly powerful anesthetic. A true professional, Ms. Pitts manages to speak and sing her fatuous lines with a straight face. Lucky gorilla: All he has to do is growl.

Steven Suskin, New York Stage Review: King Kong-the animated star of the new Broadway extravaganza, and when I say animated I don't mean "full of life"-is awesome. The sheer size and range of movement of this 20-foot-tall puppet (although puppet doesn't quite describe it) might well leave you agape, at least for 15 of the 130 minutes you'll spend at the Broadway Theatre. The rest of the affair could have you pining for Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark, where they at least kept the evening suspenseful by offering the constant threat of calamity.

Elysa Gardner, New York Stage Review: Thorne's record of intelligent, nuanced, morally complex work, which includes Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, suggest that his contributions may have been, like Kong, diminished by the forces of commerce. But that's just speculation, and frankly, few will attend this musical expecting the characters, human or otherwise, to be drawn with great sophistication. If technical wizardry is what you're after-and you can withstand watching a magnificent beast endure repeated, extravagant physical and emotional abuse-King Kong may be just the ticket.

