Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ENCORES!
Click Here for More on ENCORES!

Review Roundup: Critics Visit DEAR WORLD At City Center Encores!

Tony winner Donna Murphy takes on the story's lovable heroine Countess Aurelia, performing some of Herman's sweetest and most sumptuous songs.

Mar. 16, 2023  

New York City Center Encores! presents Dear World, which features music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, book by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee, running through March 19, 2023. This madcap romp is directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, who helmed Herman's Mack & Mabel (2019 Encores!), with new Encores! Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell leading The Encores! Orchestra. Read reviews for the production below!

With its premiere in 1969, Dear World made Jerry Herman the first composer-lyricist in history to have three shows running simultaneously on Broadway, each centered around a uniquely larger-than-life leading lady. A true hidden gem of the Broadway canon, this madcap fable follows a motley band of outcasts who must rally together to save their picturesque neighborhood in Paris from a greedy cabal of oil-hungry bankers. Two-time Tony winner Donna Murphy takes on the story's lovable heroine Countess Aurelia, performing some of Herman's sweetest and most sumptuous songs, including "I Don't Want to Know," "Kiss Her Now," and "Each Tomorrow Morning."

The cast also features Brooks Ashmanskas (President), Andréa Burns (Constance), Christopher Fitzgerald (Sewerman), Ann Harada (Gabrielle), Kody Jauron (Artiste), Phillip Johnson Richardson (Julian), Samantha Williams (Nina).

Juan A. Ramirez, The New York Times: Considering our current climate of reactive, out-loud politics, the melodramatic straightforwardness of Lawrence and Lee's story doesn't seem as far-out as it once did. Now, as then, Herman's tuneful, yes-we-can score holds a steady beat for all to march to.

Matt Windman, amNY: Interestingly, Herman's original vision for "Dear World" was of a small chamber piece, rather than the kind of musical theater extravaganza represented by his 1960s mega-hits "Hello, Dolly!" and "Mame," and a few recent productions of "Dear World" have been presented in that manner, including one at Off-Broadway's York Theatre in 2017. However, a downsized "Dear World," without the sweeping vocal arrangements and orchestrations, is far less thrilling. It is probably too late to seriously resuscitate "Dear World." Frankly, I would rather have Encores! present the show for a week with Donna Murphy, after which I can revisit the original cast album once every few years.

Melissa Rose Bernardo, New York Stage Review: Directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes (who also staged Mack & Mabel a few years ago), this Encores! production, of course, has none of those problems. We know Donna Murphy isn't going to walk out looking like her glam and gorgeous 21st-century self; rather, with her glorious grayish-white hair, piles of pearls, lace-trimmed skirts, and satiny robes, she looks like a cross between Madame Arcati and Madame Armfeldt. (Toni Leslie James' costumes are a vintage shopper's dream.) Set-wise, the City Center stage is stripped down by necessity; it looks like scenic designer Paul Tate DePoo III went to Marché Paul Bert Serpette for tables, chairs, trunks, and other assorted antique furnishings. The cast is roughly two-thirds the size of the original. And the orchestra-under the direction of the terrific Mary-Mitchell Campbell, the new Encores! music director-sounds by turns intimate and sweeping, hitting all the emotional notes.

David Finkle, New York Stage Review: What-ho, though. Dropped neatly into the Dear World dialogue, along with Herman's luscious melodies and words, is a line that has marvelous resonance to our times. The cynical, unfortunately realistic comment posits that where striking oil is concerned, those concerned with it are unlikely to be interested in democracy. Had this Dear World been revised as somewhere in Texas instead of Paris, it couldn't have been more timely.

Dan Meyer, Theatrely: Ultimately, Dear World does not add up to the sum of its parts and probably never will-but at the end of it all, I longed for a "tomorrow morning" with these loveable weirdos.



Related Stories
Video: Watch Highlights of Donna Murphy and More in Encores! DEAR WORLD Photo
Video: Watch Highlights of Donna Murphy and More in Encores! DEAR WORLD
New York City Center Encores! is presenting Dear World, which features music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, book by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee. Check out video highlights here!
Photos & Video: First Look at DEAR WORLD at Encores! Photo
Photos & Video: First Look at DEAR WORLD at Encores!
Get a first look at photos and video of Dear World at New York City Center Encores!
Mary-Mitchell Campbell Reveals Plans for CITY OF ANGELS and LOVE LIFE at Encores! Photo
Mary-Mitchell Campbell Reveals Plans for CITY OF ANGELS and LOVE LIFE at Encores!
Mary-Mitchell Campbell takes over as the  Music Director of Encores! this season. While her energies are currently focused on the first show of the new season (Dear World, led by Donna Murphy), she revealed in a recent interview with the New York Times that plans are already underway for future productions of City of Angels and Love Life.
Video: Samantha Williams Sings Ive Never Said I Love You Photo
Video: Samantha Williams Sings I've Never Said I Love You'
Watch Samantha Williams sing 'I've Never Said I Love You' from Dear World, coming to New York City Center Encores!

More Hot Stories For You


Kate Baldwin, Eisa Davis, Jason Gotay & More to Perform at OUT OF MYSELF — SONGS OF PETER FOLEYKate Baldwin, Eisa Davis, Jason Gotay & More to Perform at OUT OF MYSELF — SONGS OF PETER FOLEY
March 16, 2023

Prospect Theater Company and the newly launched Peter Foley Music Project have partnered to present Out of Myself—Songs of Peter Foley, a concert celebrating the legacy of the late award-winning composer and lyricist. See how to purchase tickets!
Christine Ebersole, Santino Fontana, Jason Danieley & More to Star in IOLANTHE Concert at Carnegie HallChristine Ebersole, Santino Fontana, Jason Danieley & More to Star in IOLANTHE Concert at Carnegie Hall
March 16, 2023

MasterVoices will conclude its 2022-23 season on May 3 at Carnegie Hall’s Stern Auditorium with a concert staging of Gilbert and Sullivan’s comic opera Iolanthe, directed and conducted by Ted Sperling.
Will Branner, Mamie Parris, Gizel Jimenez & More to Star in MYTHIC Staged ReadingWill Branner, Mamie Parris, Gizel Jimenez & More to Star in MYTHIC Staged Reading
March 16, 2023

SHO Productions will present a staged reading of MYTHIC: A New Musical, which will be held on Thursday, March 23 and Friday, March 24.
Additional Cast Announced for GYPSY at Goodspeed Musicals Starring Judy McLane & Talia SuskauerAdditional Cast Announced for GYPSY at Goodspeed Musicals Starring Judy McLane & Talia Suskauer
March 16, 2023

Goodspeed Musicals will welcome Gypsy as its first production of its 60th anniversary season. See who is starring in the production, and learn how to purchase tickets!
Ian Barford, Caroline Neff, Judy Greer & Nicole Scimeca to Star in ANOTHER MARRIAGE World Premiere at SteppenwolfIan Barford, Caroline Neff, Judy Greer & Nicole Scimeca to Star in ANOTHER MARRIAGE World Premiere at Steppenwolf
March 16, 2023

 Steppenwolf Theatre Company will continue its 47th season with the world premiere of ensemble member Kate Arrington’s unconventional love story Another Marriage. See how to purchase tickets!
share