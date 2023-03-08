Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review Roundup: 1776 Launches National Tour; What Do the Critics Think?

1776 officially opened on February 16, 2023, at the Forrest Theatre in Philadelphia, PA.

Mar. 08, 2023  

1776 officially opened on February 16, 2023, at the Forrest Theatre in Philadelphia, PA, and will make limited engagement stops at major cities across North America.

This production was developed and premiered by the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University before playing on Broadway with Roundabout Theatre Company at the American Airlines Theater.

The 1776 company includes Shelby Acosta (she/her) as 'Sec. Charles Thomson,' Gisela Adisa (she/her) as 'John Adams,' Nancy Anderson (she/her) as 'Thomas Jefferson,' Tiffani Barbour (she/her) as 'Andrew McNair,' Dawn Cantwell (she/her) as 'Col. Thomas McKean,' Julie Cardia (she/her) as 'Stephen Hopkins,' Amanda Dayhoff (she/her) as a Standby, Sara Gallo (she/her) as a Standby, Joanna Glushak (she/her) as 'John Dickinson,' Anissa Marie Griego (she/her) as 'Roger Sherman,' Kassandra Haddock (she/her) as 'Edward Rutledge,' Shawna Hamic (she/her) as 'Richard Henry Lee,' Lisa Karlin (she/her) as a Standby, Connor Lyon (she/her) as 'Martha Jefferson/Dr. Lyman Hall,' Liz Mikel (she/her) as 'Benjamin Franklin,' Oneika Phillips (she/her) as 'John Hancock,' Lulu Picart (she/her) as 'Samuel Chase,' Kayla Saunders (she/her) as a Standby, Ariella Serur (she/they) as 'Judge James Wilson,' Brooke Simpson (she/her) as 'the Courier,' Sav Souza (they/them) as 'Dr. Josiah Bartlett,' Lillie Eliza Thomas (she/her) as a Standby, Tieisha Thomas (she/her) as 'Abigail Adams/Rev. Jonathan Witherspoon,' Jill Marie Vallery (she/her) as 'Caesar Rodney,' Zuri Washington (she/her) as 'Robert Livingston,' Gwynne Wood (she/they) as 'George Read,' and Candice Marie Woods (they/them) as 'Joseph Hewes.'

Read the reviews below!

Philadelphia Reviews

The Philadelphia Inquirer

Chicago Reviews

Dennis Polkow, New City Stage: Not everyone will be crazy about the way that much of the music of "1776" has been rethought here. "Momma, Look Sharp" is no longer a tender ballad of loss and sacrifice but a show-stopping anti-war power anthem. "Molasses to Rum," which indicts the North for its enabling of the slave trade, is staged by having cast members auctioning off other cast members. Thought-provoking choices, to be sure.

Steven Oxman, Chicago Sun Times: The biggest numbers go to the biggest opponents of independence, with Joanna Glushak, as Dickinson, mixing comedy and earnestness in "Cool, Cool Considerate Men," and Kassandra Haddock, as slavery-defending Southerner Edward Rutledge, turning from charming to accusatory with "Molasses to Rum," the most elaborately choreographed number (by co-director Page) in a show that could use more creative movement.

With its high-concept take on Stone's effective narrative, the show overall is enjoyable if spotty. To me, this "1776" feels like a rough draft of what it ultimately wanted to be, but still has moments of bracing inspiration.

The Chicago Tribune

