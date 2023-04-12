Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
REVIEW ROUNDUP - CLASSICAL MUSIC
Click Here for More on REVIEW ROUNDUP - CLASSICAL MUSIC
Review: DON QUIXOTE, BY the American Liberty Ballet with principal dancer ANALÍA FARFAN at St Jean's Theater, New York

Review: DON QUIXOTE, BY the American Liberty Ballet with principal dancer ANALÍA FARFAN at St Jean's Theater, New York

The American Liberty Ballet together with the International American Ballet performed Don Quixote at The Theatre at St. Jean's last march.

Apr. 12, 2023  

The American Liberty Ballet, in collaboration with the International American Ballet, led by Artistic Director and lead role dancer Analía Farfan, together with Derek Brockinton and ALB Dancers, performed the ballet Don Quixote at The Theatre at St. Jean's last march.

Review: DON QUIXOTE, BY the American Liberty Ballet with principal dancer ANALÍA FARFAN at St Jean's Theater, New York

Don Quixote is a ballet based on the classic Spanish novel "Don Quixote de la Mancha" by Miguel de Cervantes. It tells the story of the adventures of the hero, Don Quixote, and his loyal squire, Sancho Panza, as they set out on a quest to find Don Quixote's true love, Dulcinea (played by Analía Farfan). Along the way, they encounter a cast of colorful characters, including gypsies, toreadors, and the lovers Kitri (also played by Analía) and Basilio (played by Analía's wonderful partner Derek Brockington) .

Review: DON QUIXOTE, BY the American Liberty Ballet with principal dancer ANALÍA FARFAN at St Jean's Theater, New York
Analía Farfan dancing the lead role at Don Quixote

It was great to observe the dancers' technical abilities. In their different levels and ages, they executed the steps correctly and with precision. Even the tiny baby dancers showed movements in a fluid and graceful way. The synchronization in group sequences was pleasant to watch as well as the costumes! The ballet costumes played an important role on this performance, in bringing the story and characters to life. From design to fabric to color and accessories, each element was carefully considered to create a visually stunning performance.

Review: DON QUIXOTE, BY the American Liberty Ballet with principal dancer ANALÍA FARFAN at St Jean's Theater, New York

The choreography showcased the dancers' abilities and strengths. It definitely complemented the music and message of the story. It wasn't just background noise, the music was well-suited to the style of dance and choreography.

The actors brought their characters to life with depth and nuance, making the story feel real and relatable. Don Quixote and Sancho were very fun to watch!

Review: DON QUIXOTE, BY the American Liberty Ballet with principal dancer ANALÍA FARFAN at St Jean's Theater, New York

Review: DON QUIXOTE, BY the American Liberty Ballet with principal dancer ANALÍA FARFAN at St Jean's Theater, New York

In conclusion, the show we witnessed was a very nice experience. The performances were well executed, and the production value for this kind of event was great. From the sets to the costumes, every detail was thoughtfully executed to transport the audience into the world of Don Quixote!

Review: DON QUIXOTE, BY the American Liberty Ballet with principal dancer ANALÍA FARFAN at St Jean's Theater, New York

Thank you Analía Farfan, for the effort and hard work put into this artistic performance. Looking forward your next production!

Amazing Pics @Ray_Maranan



Related Stories
MIRANDA! Comes to Teatro Gran Rex This Month Photo
MIRANDA! Comes to Teatro Gran Rex This Month
Todo listo para la fiesta MIRANDA! La banda pop más icónica de la escena hispanoamericana, Miranda! cierra el año anunciando su nuevo álbum HOTEL MIRANDA! y las fechas de presentación para el 21 de abril en el imponente Teatro Gran Rex. Con más de 20 años de trayectoria, a la banda liderada por Ale Sergi y Juliana Gattas le sobran los motivos para celebrar y lo harán al mejor estilo Miranda!
EL ZAR Comes to Teatro Gran Rex This Month Photo
EL ZAR Comes to Teatro Gran Rex This Month
El Teatro Gran Rex informa que los eventos que se realizan en esta sala podrían ser fotografiados o filmados para su posterior difusión en medios y /o campañas publicitarias.
Manuel Carrasco Comes to Teatro Gran Rex This Week Photo
Manuel Carrasco Comes to Teatro Gran Rex This Week
Tan solo unos días después de comunicar las primeras fechas en España y conseguir el Sold Out en el Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla en apenas media hora, Manuel Carrasco anuncia las primeras fechas de su “Tour Corazón y Flecha” en América.
Review: ANALÍA FARFANS INTERNATIONAL AMERICAN BALLET At the 9 Th Anual Booking Danc Photo
Review: ANALÍA FARFAN'S INTERNATIONAL AMERICAN BALLET At the 9 Th Anual Booking Dance Festival at Jazz at Lincoln Center's the Appel Room
The International American Ballet performed 'You Are My Rhapsody in Blue' Choreographed by Analía Farfan at the 9th anual Booking Dance Festival - APAP 2023. (The association of performing Arts Professionals).

From This Author - Felicitas de la Fare

Felicitas is a writer, blogger, and educator from Buenos Aires, Argentina where she teaches technique, repertoire, and vocal styles in pop, rock, and music theatre. As a performing artist, Felicita... (read more about this author)


Review: ANALÍA FARFAN'S INTERNATIONAL AMERICAN BALLET At the 9 Th Anual Booking Dance Festival at Jazz at Lincoln Center's the Appel RoomReview: ANALÍA FARFAN'S INTERNATIONAL AMERICAN BALLET At the 9 Th Anual Booking Dance Festival at Jazz at Lincoln Center's the Appel Room
March 20, 2023

The International American Ballet performed 'You Are My Rhapsody in Blue' Choreographed by Analía Farfan at the 9th anual Booking Dance Festival - APAP 2023. (The association of performing Arts Professionals).
Review: ANALÍA FARFAN'S INTERNATIONAL AMERICAN BALLET AT THE 9TH ANUAL BOOKING DANCE FESTIVAL at Jazz At Lincoln Center's The Appel RoomReview: ANALÍA FARFAN'S INTERNATIONAL AMERICAN BALLET AT THE 9TH ANUAL BOOKING DANCE FESTIVAL at Jazz At Lincoln Center's The Appel Room
March 13, 2023

ANALÍA FARFAN’S INTERNATIONAL AMERICAN BALLET gave a great performance last January AT THE 9TH ANUAL BOOKING DANCE FESTIVAL BAP-2023 at Jazz At Lincoln Center’s The Appel Room, Columbus Circle Mall.
Review: SAMUEL GARNICA, AS EMILIO ESTEFAN ON THE BROADWAY NATIONAL TOUR OF ON YOUR FEET!Review: SAMUEL GARNICA, AS EMILIO ESTEFAN ON THE BROADWAY NATIONAL TOUR OF ON YOUR FEET!
March 10, 2023

Samuel Garnica is a professional actor, dancer, singer and voiceover from Caracas, Venezuela, who is currently performing at the National Tour of the Broadway show On your Feet! In this new production, Samuel García shines in the role of Emilio Estefan, Gloria Estefan's husband and lifelong career partner.
Review: Chilean Artist, FRAN TAPIA as Gloria Fajardo on The 2nd Broadway National Tour of ON YOUR FEET!Review: Chilean Artist, FRAN TAPIA as Gloria Fajardo on The 2nd Broadway National Tour of ON YOUR FEET!
January 3, 2023

'This highly personal story would be nothing without a deep connection to family. Francisca Tapia's (Gloria Fajardo) voice was phenomenal but her acting was so realistic she moved the audience from being slightly annoyed with her to being frustrated when Gloria refuses to speak to her daughter, and finally to empathizing with her as she worries about her daughter's life. She did a magnificent job at being a stubborn, misunderstood, mother. When it is finally revealed that she had given up on her own dreams for the sake of her family the audience was so endeared by her acting they couldn't help but have a change of heart.' BWW.
“Sillón de dos cuerpos” estuvo en la nueva temporada de Micro Theater New York en Teatro Sea, NYC“Sillón de dos cuerpos” estuvo en la nueva temporada de Micro Theater New York en Teatro Sea, NYC
December 12, 2022

“Sillón de dos cuerpos” se presentó el 2, 3 y 4 de diciembre en la nueva temporada de Micro Theater New York en Teatro Sea, NYC
share