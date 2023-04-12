Review: DON QUIXOTE, BY the American Liberty Ballet with principal dancer ANALÍA FARFAN at St Jean's Theater, New York

The American Liberty Ballet, in collaboration with the International American Ballet, led by Artistic Director and lead role dancer Analía Farfan, together with Derek Brockinton and ALB Dancers, performed the ballet Don Quixote at The Theatre at St. Jean's last march.

Don Quixote is a ballet based on the classic Spanish novel "Don Quixote de la Mancha" by Miguel de Cervantes. It tells the story of the adventures of the hero, Don Quixote, and his loyal squire, Sancho Panza, as they set out on a quest to find Don Quixote's true love, Dulcinea (played by Analía Farfan). Along the way, they encounter a cast of colorful characters, including gypsies, toreadors, and the lovers Kitri (also played by Analía) and Basilio (played by Analía's wonderful partner Derek Brockington) .

Analía Farfan dancing the lead role at Don Quixote

It was great to observe the dancers' technical abilities. In their different levels and ages, they executed the steps correctly and with precision. Even the tiny baby dancers showed movements in a fluid and graceful way. The synchronization in group sequences was pleasant to watch as well as the costumes! The ballet costumes played an important role on this performance, in bringing the story and characters to life. From design to fabric to color and accessories, each element was carefully considered to create a visually stunning performance.

The choreography showcased the dancers' abilities and strengths. It definitely complemented the music and message of the story. It wasn't just background noise, the music was well-suited to the style of dance and choreography.

The actors brought their characters to life with depth and nuance, making the story feel real and relatable. Don Quixote and Sancho were very fun to watch!

In conclusion, the show we witnessed was a very nice experience. The performances were well executed, and the production value for this kind of event was great. From the sets to the costumes, every detail was thoughtfully executed to transport the audience into the world of Don Quixote!

Thank you Analía Farfan, for the effort and hard work put into this artistic performance. Looking forward your next production!

Amazing Pics @Ray_Maranan