Researchers in Prague Are Working on a Play Written by Artificial Intelligence
The performance is expected to premiere in January 2021.
Researchers at Charles University, Švanda Theater and the Academy of Performing Arts in Prague are working on theatrical performance written by artificial intelligence, Techxplore reports. The performance is expected to premiere in January 2021.
The idea came from Tomáš Studeník, an innovator who noticed that the 100-year anniversary of the theater play R.U.R. is coming up.
"Tomáš thought that this should be properly celebrated and came up with the idea of turning the story around," said Rudolf Rosa, one of the researchers who carried out the study. "100 years ago, a man wrote a theater play about robots; what if today, robots wrote a theater play about men?"
To carry this one, researchers have been experimenting with a pretrained language model called GPT-2, which uses existing text to generate similar language.
"When we fed GPT-2 a scene setting and a few lines of the drama script, it generated further lines in the same style and focusing on the topic of the input script chunk," Rosa said.
For the first round of research, they did not train GBT-2 to specifically learn theater scripts. They now plan to do so for the future.
"Our project is still in its early days, but we have been quite amazed at how well just the basic approach of utilizing pretrained GPT-2 model works," Rosa said. "We only fed it a few lines from a script and it picked up its genre, structure, topic and character names, using this information to generate more or less plausible lines."
At this stage, Rosa expects humans to still be heavily involved in the process, but when the first play premieres, audience feedback will drive further research and development.
A professional theater group will perform the piece in January 2021, and a completed script is expected to be ready by September to allow for time for rehearsal.
Read more on Techxplore
More Hot Stories For You
-
Disney World Replaces BEAUTY AND THE BEAST With Non-Equity Show
Disney World has replaced Beauty and the Beast with a show featuring performers that are not represented by Actors' Equity as Disney and Equity remain...
VIDEO: Ramin Karimloo Sings 'Being Alive' From COMPANY
Ramin Karimloo sang Being Alive from Company as part of the Kings Of Broadway 2020 concert, celebrating Jule Styne, Jerry Herman and Stephen Sondheim....
Theatre vs. Theater- What's the Difference?
Just ask Eliza Doolittle- the English language can be tricky. Some words consistently confound even the wisest grammar gurus, including one in particu...
VIDEO: Watch Broadway Strip Down for BROADWAY BARES: ZOOM IN- Live at 9:30pm!
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is taking its signature sensational striptease online for the first time with Broadway Bares: Zoom In, a celebratory...
Watch Cheyenne Jackson & Seth Rudetsky In Concert LIVE Tonight
Cheyenne Jackson is stopping by The Seth Concert Series this weekend and we wanted to look back at some of our favorite past performances of his!...
Andrea Bocelli Says He Was 'Humiliated and Offended' By Lockdown Rules
Andrea Bocelli recently spoke out against the lockdown rules set in place by the Italian government during the pandemic, saying he was “humiliated and...