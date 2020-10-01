Renee Elise Goldsberry Joins Sara Bareilles in GIRLS5EVA on Peacock

Goldsberry plays the lead singer of a 90s girl band.

Renee Elise Goldsberry will star opposite Sara Bareilles in "Girls5eva," an upcoming comedy on Peacock hailing from executive producer Tina Fey.

Sara Bareilles plays a member of a '90s one-hit-wonder girl group who looks to get the band back together after a rap sample brings them back into the spotlight. Goldsberry stars as Wickie, the big-voiced lead vocalist of the group.

"Wickie's solo career hit a ditch, but she's determined to use this new opportunity to retake her rightful place as Pop royalty," said the network.

"This wickedly talented team is creating something brave and new," Goldsberry said in a statement. "I'm grateful I get to be in THE ROOM with them. I honestly can't think of a better way to transition out of this year and into the new one than laughing with strong and beautiful women."

Goldsberry won a Tony Award for her role in the original Broadway cast of Hamilton. Her other Broadway credits include work in Good People, The Color Purple, Rent, and The Lion King. On TV, she's known for roles on "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist," "Altered Carbon," "Fast & Furious Spy Racers," "The Good Wife," "The Following," "Law & Order: SVU," "Masters of Sex," "Younger," and "OLTL."

Sara Bareilles first achieved mainstream critical praise in 2007 with her widely successful hit "Love Song," which reached No. 1 in 22 countries around the world from her debut album Little Voice. Since then, Sara composed the music and lyrics for Waitress, in which she made her Broadway debut and received her first Tony Award nomination for Best Score and a 2017 Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theater Album. She also made her Broadway acting debut as the lead in Waitress for a limited engagement through June 11, 2017.

Tina Fey is the bookwriter for the musical adaptation of her hit film "Mean Girls."

