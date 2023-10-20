Renée Rapp Pledges Support for Entertainment Community Fund During NY Shows

100% of proceeds from a special edition t-shirt sold at her upcoming New York shows will benefit the Entertainment Community Fund.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

Reneé Rapp, who will soon reprise her celebrated Broadway turn as ‘Regina George' in Mean Girls on screen for the film adaptation, has announced that 100% of proceeds from a special edition t-shirt sold at her upcoming New York shows will benefit the Entertainment Community Fund.

The t-shirt will be available at her shows on Monday, October 30 and Thursday, November 3 at Terminal 5, Tuesday, October 31, at The Kings Theatre, and Thursday, November 2 at Avant Gardner-Great Hall. Rapp's debut album of original music, “Snow Angel,” is now the biggest of the year by a female solo artist.

Rapp, who was starring in Mean Girls on Broadway when COVID-19 shut down the entire industry, said in a statement, “The Entertainment Community Fund has been a lifeline for so many friends and colleagues these past few years, first with COVID and more recently with the twin strikes in Hollywood. I plan on finding opportunities to support their work for the rest of my career. This is the first step in what I hope will be a lifelong relationship.”

“The long-term health of the Entertainment Community Fund depends so much on the spirit of giving back spreading among younger generations of community members,” stated Fund President and CEO Joe Benincasa. “Reneé is not only raising vital funding, she's also leading by example. We are proud to welcome her into the fold of Entertainment Community Fund supporters who care so much about our industry.”

Additional information to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Entertainment Community Fund, formerly The Actors Fund, is a national human services organization that addresses the unique needs of people who work in performing arts and entertainment with services focused on health and wellness, career and life, and housing. Since 1882, the Fund has sought to ensure stability, encourage resiliency and be a safety net for those who shape our country's cultural vibrancy. Learn more at entertainmentcommunity.org



