Registration Open for The Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center

Registration has begun for The Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center’s third annual Hammerstein International Youth Solo Contest. The contest is open to vocalists ages 5-23 of all nationalities and centers on celebrating the lyrics of Oscar Hammerstein II. Winners will receive cash prizes, voice lessons with Broadway teaching artists and an opportunity to perform their winning song at Oscar Hammerstein’s home in Doylestown, PA. The first two years of the contest attracted nearly 400 performers representing 5 continents and 28 states.

The contest serves the very important job of educating young musical theatre enthusiasts about the tremendous influence Oscar Hammerstein II had on the development of the modern Broadway musical as we know it. The contest also raises international awareness of the nonprofit’s mission to save Oscar Hammerstein’s Doylestown home and open the home to the public as a museum. Plans include building a theatre education center on the site of the existing bank barn.

OHMTEC board member Jaime Rogers, director of the contest, said, “I created this contest in the midst of the pandemic to give young performers an outlet to share their talents. It has grown into so much more than that. The young people who I have met through this endeavor are both talented and clever. They have approached their performances of Hammerstein’s songs with great intelligence and passion. It gives me tremendous hope for our future.”

Oscar and his wife, Dorothy, lived with their family at Highland Farm in Doylestown, Pennsylvania for the last 20 years of his life. This is the place where he forged his legendary partnership with Richard Rodgers and that inspired many of their greatest musical works, including The Sound of Music, Carousel, The King and I, Oklahoma! and South Pacific. It is also the place where Hammerstein mentored a young Stephen Sondheim.

Hammerstein’s role as a mentor and humanitarian will play a large role in the forthcoming education center. Plans include a youth theater company; classes in theater, dance and music production; mentorship programs for young adults and emerging professionals; school programming; writer’s retreats; and outreach programs for all ages, both in-person and virtual. Consistent with the nonprofit's goal to provide learning opportunities for all, programming fees will be on a sliding scale, and no one will be turned away.

The solo contest is open to singers from across the globe in five categories – Elementary School, Middle School, High School, College and a local division for residents of Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The first round of finalists will be determined by local musicians, performers, and music educators who have volunteered their time and expertise to adjudicate the contest. The finalists will be announced on June 14th. The final round will be judged by professionals in the industry with connections to Broadway and expertise in the golden-age musical. Prizes will be awarded to winners in each category. First-place winners will receive a cash prize, have the opportunity to film their song at Highland Farm and a one-on-one coaching session with a Broadway Professional Teaching Artist.

All proceeds from the contest will benefit The Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center. Contest registration will remain open through May 17, 2023. A complete list of Rules and Regulations and a registration link can be found on the OHMTEC website. Winners will be announced via a Facebook Live broadcast from Oscar Hammerstein’s home on Hammerstein’s birthday, July 12, 2023 at 8pm. For more information on the contest visit HammersteinMuseum.org/hammerstein-solo-contest. To learn how you can make an impact and #SaveOscarsHome please visit www.HammersteinMuseum.org.