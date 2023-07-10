Register Now for Bloomingdale School Of Music Private Lessons And Classes

Bloomingdale School of Music welcomes all students and families to share the music this fall with a diverse set of learning options and events that bring the community together over a shared passion for music.

Choose from in-person and virtual private music lessons, group classes, music ensembles, and early childhood classes, and enjoy the free faculty concert series, instrument festivals, student recitals, and more. Bloomingdale is also thrilled to be opening the doors once again to their newly renovated brownstone!

Bloomingdale classes aim to educate students while instilling a sense of fun and passion for self-expression through music. The school offers lessons and classes 7 days a week for over 20 instruments for every type of student at all skill levels. Multiple genres from classical and jazz, to Broadway and pop music, are available. The fall semester begins on September 18, 2023, and enrollment is ongoing. To register and learn more, visit https://www.bsmny.org/fall-2023.

"For the Fall 2023 Semester, we are excited to be in our newly renovated spaces on floors three through five, where our faculty and students will be in comfort of renovated spaces with new paint, new ceilings, new carpeting, sound treated rooms, and air temperature control in every room. We look forward to continuing our group classes for beginners at early childhood, youth, teen, and adult levels. Ensembles and Music Theory at Bloomingdale will continue to expand and grow in strength for students to take as a complement to their Private Lesson experience. And of course, everyone here is pleased to continue to provide the highest quality private lesson experience to the Upper West Side." said Laura Gravino, Senior Director of Programming, Bloomingdale School of Music.

New 17-Week Classes

Early Childhood:

Continuing this fall are drop-in packages that allow music to fit seamlessly into busy schedules. With drop-in classes, students have the flexibility to attend eight of the seventeen class sessions.

Sing & Play Along

Join Bloomingdale School of Music teaching artists as we sing, dance, and play along to popular children's tunes! See your little one express themselves through swaying, bouncing and moving their hands and feet. In this fun and interactive class, babies will explore instruments, listen, move and play to a wide range of stories and musical selections. There are two separate sections for this class: Sing & Play Along I (6 wks - 9 months) and Sing & Play Along II (9 - 12 months)

https://www.bsmny.org/class/early-childhood/sing-and-play-along/

Music Therapy for Early Intervention

Structured within an early intervention framework and led by a board-certified music therapist, this music therapy group will support the developmental, social, and emotional needs of each child. (Ages 2-3 years)

https://www.bsmny.org/class/early-childhood/music-therapy-for-early-intervention/

Children:

Saxophone for Children

Bloomingdale's Saxophone Class is geared towards younger children (age 7-10) who are interested in learning new songs in a fun environment. The repertoire ranges from jazz, folk and light classical melodies. There is a focus on ear training and group collaboration. The Saxophone Class will perform in public every semester.

https://www.bsmny.org/class/children/saxophone-for-children/

Teens:

Sight Singing

Students in Sight Singing will do just that - sing by sight! Students will be able to build their music reading abilities in a group class setting led by Bloomingdale's longest standing faculty member.

https://www.bsmny.org/class/teens/sight-singing/

Ages 8 - 18:

Music Theory Levels 1-3

Music Theory is a hands-on investigation of the fabric of music, leading to greater musical fluency and a deeper appreciation of its inner structure. We offer two 6-week Music Theory sessions each semester. Groups are formed based on aligned ability levels and topics that will be discussed. Each group is unique and takes time to develop. For more information, please get in touch with our Theory Coordinator Kevin Krumenauer at kkrumenauer@bsmny.org.

Music Theory Level 1

These music theory classes will be in 6 week sessions (Level 1A, 1B) and will happen consecutively in the fall semester. https://www.bsmny.org/class/children/music-theory-level-1/

These music theory classes will be in 6 week sessions (Level 2A, 2B) and will happen consecutively in the fall semester. https://www.bsmny.org/class/teens/music-theory-level-two/

Music Theory Level 3

These music theory classes will be in 6 week sessions (Level 3A, 3B) and will happen consecutively in the fall semester. https://www.bsmny.org/class/teens/music-theory-level-3/

Also this fall, families and students can participate in core Bloomingdale curriculum:

The one-on-one connection between a student and their private instructor is a unique shared experience. Bloomingdale offers in person and online lessons in nearly 20 instruments. Give it a try for only $30!

Share the experience of learning an instrument or singing with peers. Group classes are available in several instruments as well as singing and are a great introduction to music education. Classes are organized by age group.

Share the music with your baby in a "Mommy and Me" class or enroll your child in a class where they will sing, play, and socialize with other toddlers.

From orchestras to singing groups, jazz ensembles and flute choirs, there are many ways to share the music this spring at Bloomingdale. Experience the joy of making music together in a Bloomingdale ensemble.

Now's the time to try something new or pick up that old instrument and get inspired. Classes and lessons are available for adults in multiple instruments, or you can share the appreciation of music with other adults in one of our lecture series.

Bloomingdale has a long-standing commitment to financial aid. We believe music is for everyone, and offer more than 25% of our students tuition assistance each year. For more information, visit bsmny.org/music-programs/financial-aid/.

For questions about classes and offerings, contact the Bloomingdale registration team seven days a week at 212-663-6021, or email registrar@bsmny.org.

FALL 2023 COVID SAFETY GUIDELINES

In compliance with developing guidelines issued by federal, state, and our local government, Bloomingdale will be recommending that all vaccine-eligible staff, faculty, students, and clients over the age of 5 be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. All faculty, staff, students, families, and all other building visitors should continue to self-screen and stay home if they are exposed to a positive case, experiencing symptoms, or have recently tested positive for COVID-19. Masks are optional for all individuals. Both faculty and students may reserve the right to require mask wearing during a lesson or group class.

A complete list of COVID-19 Safety Guidelines and Procedures can be accessed at https://www.bsmny.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/BSM-COVID-19-Safety-Guidelines-and-Procedures.pdf.

Bloomingdale School of Music is committed to practices that are focused on protecting employee, student, and community health and safety, ensuring proper infection control, and communicating clearly with the public. As part of the school's commitment to maintain a safe space for learning, and in compliance with guidelines issued by federal, state, and local governments, BSM requires all vaccine-eligible employees, students, and visitors over the age of 5 to be fully vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus. Students under the age of 5 are still permitted to take in-person lessons without being vaccinated. You can find out more about BSM's safety guidelines at www.bsmny.org/covid-19-updated-safety-guidelines-overview.

In the words of life-long student Daisy Roberts, one of Bloomingdale's more than 600 students, "323 West 108th Street is more than a music school. It's a community, a family, a home. I don't think I'd be the musician I am today without Bloomingdale. It's nurtured me as I grew up, helped me develop as a person, and changed me for the better. So thank you, Bloomingdale. I couldn't have done it without you."

Founded in 1964, Bloomingdale School of Music is dedicated to the belief that music changes lives and that everyone should have access to high-quality music education regardless of economic status, race, religion, ability level, or gender. Bloomingdale is a music-driven community center where all are welcome to join and learn about music from top faculty. We are dedicated to our mission - to make music education accessible to all who want to learn - and remain focused on supporting this mission through our values. www.bsmny.org/