Regional Spotlight: How Deafinitely Theatre is Working Through the Global Health Crisis

Now more than ever it is important to support theater and do our part to keep the art form that we love so much alive and as thriving as it can be during these unprecedented times. While the global health crisis has temporarily put the theater world on hold, pausing all live performances and large gatherings to help stop the spread of COVID-19, theaters around the country have taken a hit. During this time of adjusting to our temporary new normal, theaters are figuring out how to take care of their team, and discovering the best ways to virtually bring theater to audiences.

Through our regional theater interview series, we are checking in with theaters all around the country, talking to them about how they are handling these difficult circumstances, learning what they are doing to move forward, and discovering the best way for people to help regional theaters during this time.

Today we're checking in with Deafinitely Theatre. We chatted with founder Paula Garfield.

First of all, I want to check in on the health and wellbeing of everyone at Deafinitely. How is everyone doing during this difficult time?

Of course, it has been a big adaptation for us all, but luckily we already had a strong Digital infrastructure, using Dropbox, Zoom and iCloud, and we have wellbeing checks as a full staff team every Tuesday via Zoom. We do miss the physical interactions of meeting each other, but we are delighted that we have recently launched our "Deafinitely Digital" project, allowing patrons to watch our productions online!

What do the days look like right now for those who work at Deafinitely?

We had a discussion about the critical things we all need at this time, and we believe it is important to realise that our staff could be anxious and concerned with the current pandemic, therefore, we are taking a flexible approach, since we know staff (such as myself!) may have children, and that working from home effectively does not mean you must work from 9-5 like you would in the office. We encourage our staff to take regular breaks, to get outside for a walk, and to be flexible in their own approach to working from home. Recently we have all really enjoyed working on getting our Deafinitely Digital project live.

How much planning is going on both short term and long term for the theatre?

We have partnered with RADA on our actors Hub project to deliver training, and are happy that we have both taken a flexible approach, postponing the course until the situation is more settled. Our Writers Group with The Royal Court is currently being looked at to see if we can deliver it online, for our deaf participants. In terms of productions, we have to wait to see what the situation is with the pandemic, since so many venues have had to shut down. We recognise that the Government is focused on emergency responses to the pandemic, so we stay positive, and we hope that the funding situation will be resolved in the long-term. We would love to have our main production open by the end of next year, but we cannot tell what the future holds for the sector at the moment.

What is the best way for people to help Deafinitely right now?

The best way is support us is firstly to make a donation, of any amount, to help us in the long-term. Secondly, to spread the word about the bilingual theatre that Deafinitely Theatre makes. Finally, to encourage young D/deaf people and sign-language users who are searching for or exploring their identity and language and culture to come to DYT Deafinitley Youth Theatre events, so that they can feel free to do that in a safe and creative environment! We are hoping to have our Youth Summer School this August but of course it will all depend on government guidelines and social distancing rules.

Learn more about the theatre at deafinitelytheatre.co.uk. To donate, click here!





