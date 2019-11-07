Refracted Theatre Company Launches With Refracted Salon: A Celebration Of Artists And Perspectives

Refracted Theatre Company (RTC) is pleased to announce its first season of programming, beginning with Refracted Salon: A Celebration of Artists and Perspectives on Saturday, December 14 at 7pm at The Studio Space at the Elinor Bunin Munroe Film Center (144 65th Street, between Broadway and Amsterdam). Tickets are available online at www.RefractedCo.com.

Refracted Theatre Company is a not-for-profit organization comprised of theatre-makers and producers based in New York City. Co-founded and led by Artistic Directors Tova Wolff and Graham Miller, RTC seeks to tell stories that unearth deeper truths and celebrate nuanced thinking.

To celebrate the launch of the forward-thinking company, Wolff and Miller will co-host Refracted Salon: A Celebration of Artists and Perspectives, the company's first fundraising event. In honor of RTC's commitment to promoting connection through diverse conversation, the evening is comprised of riveting performances and live debate. Featuring some of New York's brightest and sharpest talent, the "acts" will be followed by a series of chosen debaters who will verbally "duke it out" over a series of topics. Rounding out the evening with music, dancing, and celebration, RTC is sure to create a night to remember!

Over the course of the coming weeks leading up to Refracted Salon, RTC will roll out an exciting season of productions and programming. To stay up to date on future events, please visit www.RefractedCo.com.





