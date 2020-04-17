Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and Anaïs Mitchell to Celebrate HADESTOWN Broadway Anniversary Via Livestream Tonight

Tomorrow at 6:30 PM ET, Hadestown will celebrate its one-year anniversary on Broadway with a special living room live stream event featuring the show's Tony Award-winning writer, Anaïs Mitchell and acclaimed Broadway cast members Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada tonight, 6:30PM EST. The three artists will gather virtually and perform songs from the Tony Award and Grammy Award-winning smash hit with the special concert being available for free on the show's Facebook and Instagram pages.

Hadestown, developed with director and Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin, was the most honored and critically acclaimed new musical of 2019. In addition to the show's eight Tony Awards, it has been honored with the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, four Drama Desk Awards, six Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding New Broadway Musical and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical.

Following two intertwining love stories - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

The creative team for Broadway features Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck (set design); four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Krass (costume design); two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design); Tony Award winners Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design); Chita Rivera Award® winner and threetime Bessie Award® winner David Neumann (choreography); Liam Robinson (music direction and vocal arrangements); Tony Award winners Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations); Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy); and Stewart/Whitley (casting).

The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hadestown from Sing It Again Records is available on CD, vinyl and streaming. The album was released digitally this summer, and topped Billboard's Broadway Cast Recording chart, and debuted at #8 on the Top Album chart. To date, the album has been streamed over 85M times. The CD edition features a 64-page booklet and a two-disc set, while the triple vinyl edition features a 16-page booklet. Both editions include complete song lyrics and never before seen photos of the Hadestown cast and creative team in the studio, and other exclusive content.





