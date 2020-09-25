Redhouse Annual Fundraiser AIN'T IT GRAND to Feature Sutton Foster, Nikki Renee Daniels and More

AIN'T IT GRAND will take place on October 8th at 8pm and be streamed on STARS IN THE HOUSE.

Join Redhouse Arts Center for their free virtual celebration as Redhouse raises the curtain on its annual fall fundraiser, Ain't it Grand, on October 8th at 8pm. This year will be like no other, literally, as this year's event will be online. Love Boat alums Fred Grandy and Ted Lange host this star-studded event on the hit online show, "Stars in the House". Featuring notable Redhouse luminaries such as Steve Hayes and Marya Grandy, the show will also feature folk/rock star, Maia Sharp, acclaimed Broadway actor, Nikki Renee Daniels, award winning composer, Georgia Stitt, TV stars Christee Pharris and Marcus Naylor, and 2-time Tony Award winner, Sutton Foster.

The evening will commemorate Redhouse's history as a vital and essential institution in the heart of downtown Syracuse, from its outstanding education and outreach programs to its groundbreaking MainStage productions. Following on the heels of its fundraising initiative, which featured a "matching grant" campaign where each donation was matched dollar for dollar, Redhouse raises a virtual glass to toast the grant's goal of reaching $20,000.

It'll be an evening full of laughs, heart warming performances and a peek backstage to see what makes Redhouse special; and why the arts are so critical to the Syracuse community and the children. Broadway Veteran and Redhouse Artistic Director Hunter Foster said, "Though the worldwide pandemic has robbed us of our audiences - for the time being - it has not robbed us of our spirit. Theatre and the arts are not going anywhere, and we will celebrate this evening with friends, family and our community with the hope that better days are ahead."

The event which takes place Thursday, October 8th at 8pm, will be free and open to the general public and all are invited to attend. For more information or to watch the show please visit the Redhouse website at theredhouse.org or watch it directly at starsinthehouse.com.

