Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events
Red Bull Theater Presents a REMARKABLE PODVERSATION With André De Shields
Tune in February 1st at 7:30 PM.
RED BULL THEATER today announced that its offerings will continue on Monday, February 1st at 7:30 PM with a RemarkaBULL Podversation: Tony Award-winning Actor ANDRÉ DE SHIELDS will join host Nathan Winkelstein, Red Bull's Associate Artistic Director, for a conversation focused on the 'man more sinned against than sinning,' Shakespeare's titular King Lear. André gave a celebrated performance of the role at Classical Theater of Harlem and then at The Folger in 2007. He will read a passage from the play and discuss the challenges and rewards of playing one of Shakespeare's titans. They will take your questions LIVE through Facebook and Youtube! This is a FREE event, but advance reservations are recommended.Red Bull will also be selecting a few individuals to appear as part of the broadcast. If you would like to ask a question LIVE and have the opportunity to appear, please submit this form by 12Noon EST on Friday, January 29th. At the age of 73, ANDRÉ DE SHIELDS was the triple-crown winner of the 2019 awards season, having won the Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, and Tony awards for Best Featured Actor in a musical for his critically acclaimed performance as Hermes, Messenger to the Gods, in Hadestown. The Actors' Equity Foundation followed suit with the Richard Seff Award, honoring veteran stage actors' best supporting performances of the year. In 2020, André received the 2020 Grammy Award for Musical Theater Album for Hadestown, an Honorary Doctor of Arts Degree from Boston Conservatory at Berklee, and the 2020 AUDELCO for Lifetime Achievement. In 2019, he received the 2019 Project1Voice Lifetime Achievement Award, the 2019 SAGE Joyce Warshow Lifetime Achievement Award, The York Theatre Company's 2019 Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theatre, and was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame. Prior to his Tony Award win, De Shields was best known for his show-stopping performances in four legendary Broadway productions: The Wiz, Ain't Misbehavin' (Emmy Award), Play On! (Tony nomination), and The Full Monty (Tony nomination). In a career spanning 52 years, he has distinguished himself as an unparalleled actor, director, and educator, receiving in 2018 the eighth annual Off-Broadway Alliance Legend Award and the 33rd annual Bob Harrington Life Achievement Bistro Award. Among his other accolades are the 2009 National Black Theatre Festival's Living Legend Award and a 2007 Obie Award for sustained excellence of performance, and eight AUDELCO Awards for Outstanding Performance, Direction and Choreography. He has received praise for his classical work as well, including King Lear at Classical Theater of Harlem and Red Bull's own The Witch of Edmonton. His film and TV projects include Anton Ego in Ratatouille: The TikTok Tok Musical, the Algebra Tutor in "John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch" on Netflix, Chubby in "Katy Keene" on the CW, and as Wyndham on "Almost Family." He can next be seen as Gavin Plimsoll in Charles Busch's new film, The Sixth Reel. De Shields is a proud member of AEA, SAG-AFTRA, and SDC.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: James Corden, Patti LuPone, and More Celebrate 'One Day More' of the Trump Era with a LES MISERABLES Parody
James Corden is celebrating the imminent departure of the Trump administration with a Les Miserables parody! ...
VIDEO: Watch 30 Broadway Stars Make Music with Muppets!
Since Jim Henson first burst onto the scene over six decades ago, Muppets have taken center stage in pop culture, appearing on film, television, and b...
10 BRIDGERTON The Musical TikToks That We're Obsessed With
This idea started by songwriter Abigail Barlow who asked the question, 'Okay, but what if Bridgerton was a musical?'...
Javier Munoz, Leslie Uggams and More Stars Set to Perform 'Seasons of Love' as Part of Tonight's Inauguration Festivities
Javier Munoz and Leslie Uggams have shared via social media that they will be joining a group of Broadway talent to perform 'Seasons of Love' as part ...
VIDEO: Amanda Gorman References HAMILTON in Inaugural Poem 'The Hill We Climb'
Today at President Joe Biden's inauguration, 22 year old Amanda Gorman took to the stage to deliver the inaugural poem, entitled 'The Hill We Climb'. ...
VIDEO: Broadway Celebrates Biden with A Moving Mashup of RENT and HAIR!
Tonight, many of Broadway's brightest stars united to celebrate the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with a medley...