Red Bull Theater Presents a REMARKABLE PODVERSATION With André De Shields

RED BULL THEATER today announced that its offerings will continue on Monday, February 1st at 7:30 PM with a RemarkaBULL Podversation: Tony Award-winning Actor ANDRÉ DE SHIELDS will join host Nathan Winkelstein, Red Bull's Associate Artistic Director, for a conversation focused on the 'man more sinned against than sinning,' Shakespeare's titular King Lear. André gave a celebrated performance of the role at Classical Theater of Harlem and then at The Folger in 2007. He will read a passage from the play and discuss the challenges and rewards of playing one of Shakespeare's titans. They will take your questions LIVE through Facebook and Youtube! This is a FREE event, but advance reservations are recommended.

Red Bull will also be selecting a few individuals to appear as part of the broadcast. If you would like to ask a question LIVE and have the opportunity to appear, please submit this form by 12Noon EST on Friday, January 29th.