Real Brave Realizes the Secret of Living is Giving with Music Education

REAL BRAVE's Founder Dan Powers with

Marina Kamen aka MARINA

At Real Brave, a music learning center owned & operated by Dan Powers in Manhattan, Queens, and Oakland, NJ, a skilled staff provides music lessons for people of all ages and levels. Whether a professional or a beginner, REAL BRAVE offers a wide variety of musical instruction, giving qualified musicians the opportunity to have their career in music. Whether a guitar, drums, brass, woodwind, strings, voice, or piano instructor, from the Studio to the Stage, REAL BRAVE is giving to both staff as well as to students of all ages! (www.realbraveaudio.com)

Marina Kamen aka MARINA (www.marinakamen.com) is thrilled to have been brought on by Dan Powers to participate with this incredible organization.

The best part of REAL BRAVE, is their outreach program AFTER SCHOOL ROCKS (ASR), pioneered by Dan Powers. This provides free musical instruction for children in schools or facilities that lack access to quality music education. Through fundraising, REAL BRAVE has also been supplying music programs for children in shelters who have been chronically homeless. Bringing the joy of music to them has been the most rewarding gift anyone can give.

ASR started in January of 2009. It began when parents of children taking lessons at Real Brave asked if they could bring their programming to schools in the area. Because of the Great Recession, many schools in NYC lost or defunded their music programs. Since those successful first programs, ASR has become the charitable division of Real Brave. Through the founder of both organizations, Daniel Powers Jr., and under the guidance of ASR's board of directors, ASR is pursuing the means necessary to bring music to every child in need, providing great afterschool programming and great jobs for trained musicians & performing artists.

For further information please contact REAL BRAVE:

www.realbraveaudio.com

Manhattan: (212) 230-1168

Queens: (718) 701-8951

New Jersey: (201) 465-4134

Photo Credit: Kamen Entertainment Group, Inc.





