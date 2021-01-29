Raquel Britton's PIAF... HER STORY... HER SONGS Concert Will Stream on February 15

Broadways Best Shows and The Actors Fund present Raquel Britton's acclaimed musical event "PIAF... Her Story... her Songs" beginning Monday, February 15 at 7:30PM ET. The concert will be available for four days through Thursday, February 18.

"PIAF... Her Story... her Songs" will be available on Broadway's Best Shows YouTube channel and The Actors Fund YouTube channel. Proceeds from suggested donations will benefit The Actors Fund.

Part documentary, part stage performance, "PIAF... Her Story... her Songs" is a "powerful, emotional and mesmerizing" (San Francisco Chronicle) look at French chanteuse Edith Piaf as she tells her story through a theatrical presentation by singer Raquel Bitton. Bitton literally becomes Piaf while singing, but steps back and tells her story - in English - between the mostly French songs. Archival photos of Piaf illustrate her life of lucky breaks and tragedy. Some of the evening's best moments are of Bitton and Piaf's friends, lovers, composers happily discussing Piaf over food and wine at a Paris bistro. The event features 16 songs performed with a full orchestra, including "La Vie En Rose," "No Regrets" and "Hymn to Love."

"The voice of Edith Piaf soars now more than ever, as in her song 'Cri Du Coeur' so beautifully describes, the cry of the heart is what we hear all around us, ever so wrenching, ever so poignant, and yet ever so hopeful for a better tomorrow." - Raquel Bitton

French world singer and recording artist Raquel Bitton is recognized as the foremost singer of French Jazz music in America today and has been internationally reviewed as the greatest interpreter of the music from the Edith Piaf repertoire. Raquel has performed her hit show, "Raquel Bitton sings Piaf- her story, her songs" to sold-out performances at notable concert halls across North America including three times at Carnegie, once with Skitch Henderson and the New York Pops. "PIAF- her story, her songs" celebrates the extraordinary life of the legendary Piaf through her songs. A 20-piece orchestra backs Bitton's one-woman tribute to the "little sparrow." Bitton's unique, heartfelt renditions (sung in French) and her powerful delivery take her audience on an intensely moving and emotional journey.

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Through offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, The Fund serves everyone in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance with programs including social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and secondary employment and training services. Visit actorsfund.org.