Raúl Esparza & More Join THE 24 HOUR PLAYS: VIRAL MONOLOGUES To Benefit Juxtaposition Arts
Tonight, The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues presents an all-new edition to benefit Juxtaposition Arts on IGTV @24hourplays and at https://24hourplays.com/viral-monologues/. Nine writers paired with an esteemed group of actors to write, rehearse, perform and produce new pieces in just 24 hours. Beginning at 6 PM ET, the new monologues will be published, one every 15 minutes.
Tonight's audience will be treated to performances from Frankie J. Alvarez, Raúl Castillo, Raúl Esparza, April Matthis, Jaime Ray Newman & Patch Darragh, Bojana Novakovic, Maria-Christina Oliveras, J. Smith-Cameron and Mariama Whyte. They will bring to life new works written by Matt Barbot, Clay McLeod Chapman, David Cote, Chisa Hutchinson, Garlia Cornelia Jones, David Lindsay-Abaire, Tony Meneses, Audley Puglisi and Steve Yockey.
The artists involved in this edition are coming together to take on this unique theatermaking challenge in support of Juxtaposition Arts, a teen-staffed art and design center, gallery, retail shop, and studio space based in North Minneapolis. Since the uprisings in Minneapolis began, JXTA has played a critical role in building community alternatives to the police, led by Black, POCI and other youth who are already building the abundant and just future they envision.
Last night at 6 PM, actors shared brief orientation-style videos to allow the writers to get to know them better. By 7 PM, writers and actors were paired, and writers got to work on crafting new monologues especially for their assigned actors. Actors received their monologues this morning at 10 AM, are filming their performances throughout the day, and at 6 PM their videos begin to be released to the world, completing the 24-hour cycle. The monologues will be available to view on IGTV and online for four days after their initial airing courtesy of an agreement with Theatre Authority, a nonprofit organization managed by Actors' Equity.
The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues are produced by Coleman Ray Clark and Madelyn Paquette. The artistic director of The 24 Hour Plays is Mark Armstrong.
The 24 Hour Plays are known for their work on Broadway, off-Broadway and around the world. Since 1995, their events have brought together extraordinary artists to create time-limited theater. Past participants including Jennifer Aniston, Laverne Cox, Billy Crudup, David Cross, Rosario Dawson, Daveed Diggs, Peter Dinklage, Rachel Dratch, Jesse Eisenberg, Edie Falco, America Ferrera, Greta Gerwig, Oscar Isaac, John Krasinski, Anthony Mackie, Julianne Moore, Tracy Morgan, Cynthia Nixon, Anna Paquin, Rosie Perez, Phylicia Rashad, Chris Rock, Sam Rockwell, Liev Schreiber, Amanda Seyfried, Michael Shannon, Gabourey Sidibe, Sarah Silverman, Marisa Tomei, Naomi Watts and more!
More information for those who would like to support The 24 Hour Plays or attend a live performance in the future is available at https://24hourplays.com.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Amanda Kloots has shared a health update on her husband, Nick Cordero. In a recent Instagram story, Kloots shared that, 'We did get a CT scan on his l... (read more)
Watch Jeremy Jordan Live In Concert (At Home) Tonight
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Jeremy Jordan will headline a live concert this weekend June 14th at 8 PM ET. A r... (read more)
THE INHERITANCE, A STRANGE LOOP, and More Take Home 2020 Drama Desk Awards; Check Out the Full List!
Tune in right here at 7:30pm to watch The 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards and check back for a full list of winners, updating live!... (read more)
VIDEO: Dame Judi Dench Shows Off Moves in TikTok Video With Her Grandson
Dame Judi Dench has been creating TikTok videos with her grandson, Sam Williams, while in lockdown. Now, the pair has finally reunited! Dench showed o... (read more)
Exclusive Video: Jeremy Jordan Sings From BONNIE & CLYDE In Concert With Seth Rudetsky
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Jeremy Jordan headlined a live concert this weekend June 14th at 8 PM ET. A repla... (read more)
Some Regional Theatres Continue Plans for Re-Opening Despite Increasing Cases
As many states continue on the path of re-opening- some faster than others- several non-Equity theatres throughout the country are continuing with pla... (read more)