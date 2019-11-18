Radio Roots Writers' Group, A Project Of The Parsnip Ship, Announces Its First Cohort

The Parsnip Ship announced today its first cohort of its newly created Radio Roots Writers' Group. The Radio Roots Writers' Group is a group facilitated by The Parsnip Ship (TPS) to support emerging playwrights interested in re-engaging with playwriting through audio-focused storytelling, breaking away from traditional forms of visual storytelling. Much like all programming on The Parsnip Ship's platform, Radio Roots seeks to cultivate distinct new theater artists. The first cohort will include playwrights: Amara Brady, Gina Femia, Jessie DeBruin and Nina Ki.

Radio Roots brings together four New York City-based playwrights with varying experience with audio storytelling to meet every two weeks from November to June. The writers' group will be managed and facilitated by Iyvon Edebiri (Artistic Director and Host, The Parsnip Ship), Al Parker (Artistic Associate, The Parsnip Ship), Sadah Espii Proctor (Sound Designer), and Gabriella Steinberg (Dramaturg). In addition to the bi-weekly writing sessions and dramaturgical support, Radio Roots will include a writers' retreat for the playwrights and sessions with Foley artists to craft their new works.

By the end of the year, playwrights will have gained a comprehensive immersion in audio storytelling, an understanding of Foley design, and two completed plays. By the end of the year, each playwright will have written one original radio play, and the group will have written one four-part serial radio play in collaboration, all of which will be performed live as part of a three-day public showcase where each newly created radio play will be given a live recording session. Similar to The Parsnip Ship's signature radio play series, specifically curated music acts will bookmark and punctuate the weekend's celebration of new audio stories.

Amara Brady is an actor/playwright/producer from Chicago. At the crux of her artistry is uplifting Black women. As a writer she has been been a semi-finalist for Space on Ryder Farm, an inaugural member of the Showdogs playwriting collective, her work has been staged at The Drama League, The Dramatists Guild, & Joe's Pub. Black Women & Trans Folx to the front. Ashé to the ancestors. All Power to all people.

Gina Femia has written 33 full-length plays which have been recognized on the Kilroys List, with a Parity Productions Commission, Leah Ryan Prize and Doric Wilson Award. Her plays have been seen/developed at MCC Theater, Playwrights Horizons, Ensemble Studio Theater/Youngblood, Page73, The Flea, Center Theater Group, Theater of NOTE and Great Plains Theater Conference, among others. She's a current member of Ingram New Plays Lab, a Core Member with Playwrights Center and a member of Page73's Interstate 73.

Jessie Rivera deBruin (they/she) is a queer, non-binary femme, Latinx writer and Impact Producer. LUCIÉRNAGAS is their first full-length play. LUCIÉRNAGAS was a semi-finalist for the 2019 New Dramatists Princess Grace Award, and is currently in development with The Parsnip Ship, in partnership with National Queer Theatre and will be featured as part of The Parsnip Ship's fifth season of episode recordings. Short plays include SEASHELLS, and RUSH IN, presented at the Victory Theatre Center. Jessie holds a BA from Smith College.

Nina Ki is a Queerean (Queer + Korean) American playwright who currently lives in Brooklyn. She holds a BFA in Dramatic Writing from NYU, and her plays have been read and produced nationwide, including with Queens Theatre, Brave New World Repertory, the HBMG Foundation, InspiraTO, and Another Country Productions. She is a recipient of ALAP's Diversity Fellowship, and her play "Moon Bear" was given special consideration for the Relentless Award.

The Parsnip Ship re-imagines the concept of the radio play by specifically focusing on stories that differ in form, content and plot by emerging playwrights. The series features new plays and new music performed live and released as a free podcast. This live event and podcast series highlights diverse voices in both theater and music and brings awareness to inspiring artists. No other theatrical event provides a free live event with their format, curation of live independent musicians and a personal interview with the playwright. Hosted by Iyvon Edebiri and recorded live every month in Brooklyn, The Parsnip Ship is available on iTunes, Spotify and Stitcher.

New Plays. New Music. This Is How We Hear Theater. www.theparsnipship.com





