Rachel Tucker Joins Andrew Lloyd Webber's SUNSET BOULEVARD in London

Rachel Tucker will join the cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard in London, directed by Jamie Lloyd with book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, based on the Billy Wilder film.
 
Rachel Tucker guest stars as Norma Desmond on Thursday 12 October matinee, and Monday performances, 16 October 2023 – 6 January 2024. Tucker joins the previously announced Nicole Scherzinger (Norma Desmond), who as scheduled will not be playing these performances. Full cast and creatives to be announced.
 
Rachel Tucker said today, “I’ve wanted to work with Jamie for a long time and to collaborate with him on a brand new version of one of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s best scores, whilst getting to play such an iconic role, is a career high for me.”
 
Opening 30 years after the original West End production, Sunset Boulevard runs for a strictly limited 16 weeks at the Savoy Theatre from Thursday 21 September 2023 – Saturday 6 January 2024, with press night on Thursday 12 October at 7.30pm.
 
The Jamie Lloyd Company continues its commitment to accessibility, with 5,000 stalls and dress circle tickets priced at £20 available across the run exclusively for under 30s, key workers and those receiving government benefits. These tickets will be released weekly from September, with further information to be announced. 

About Rachel Tucker

Theatre credits include: Come From Away (Gerald Schoenfeld, NY/ Phoenix Theatre - Olivier Award Nomination for Best Actress; WhatsOnStage Award Nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical); Songs For a New World (London Palladium/ Stream); Wicked (Apollo Victoria/ Gershwin); The Last Ship (Neil Simon, NY/ Chicago Bank of America); Communicating Doors (Menier Chocolate Factory); John and Jen (Southwark Playhouse - OFFIES Award for Best Lead Performance in a Musical); Farragut North (Southwark Playhouse) and We Will Rock You (Dominion Theatre). Television credits include: Hope Street; Informer and I’d Do Anything.




