Rachel Brosnahan, Dominique Jackson, & More Join DYLAN MULVANEY'S DAY 365 LIVE!

Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award winner Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window) and Dominique Jackson ("Pose") have joined the starry line-up for beloved TikTok creator and trans artist Dylan Mulvaney's one-night-only variety show Dylan Mulvaney's Day 365 Live! in support of The Trevor Project. Streaming live from New York's iconic Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center on Monday, March 13 at 8PM ET, the event will also include a special appearance from Senator Sarah McBride, America's first out trans state senator and the nation's highest-ranking trans elected official.

Dylan Mulvaney's Day 365 Live! will mark one full year since Dylan started sharing her journey in her viral "Days of Girlhood" series. Hosted by Dylan, the extravaganza will feature laughter, conversation, performances, and special guests Reneé Rapp ("The Sex Lives of College Girls", Mean Girls), Tony Award® nominee L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop), Emmy Award® Nominee Jonathan Van Ness ("Queer Eye"), and Sis (Oklahoma!), in addition to Brosnahan, Jackson, McBride, and some surprise appearances.

The creative team for Day 365 Live! includes Katie Spelman (Director), Miranda Haymon (Lead Writer), original music from the Tony Award-winning creators of Six Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, and casting by The Telsey Office, Ryan Bernard Tymensky, CSA. The event also showcases The Broadway Sinfonietta, the all-women and majority women-of-color orchestra, under the leadership of Macy Schmidt. The performing ensemble will feature Samora la Perdida (My Broken Language), Zachary A. Myers (A Strange Loop), Mars Rucker (A Strange Loop, Tina) and Wren Rivera (Jagged Little Pill). Wagner Johnson Productions serves as executive producer.

In support of The Trevor Project, all Day 365 Live! livestream tickets are $5, and all profits will go towards The Trevor Project's 24/7 crisis support services for LGBTQ young people. The evening's in-person audience will be comprised of Dylan's loved ones and queer creators, alongside The Trevor Project, their community partners, and LGBTQ youth from across the tri-state area. Beginning Friday, March 10, TodayTix will launch a lottery for fans to enter to win a pair of tickets to the in-person event at the Rainbow Room. Entries open at 9:00AM ET on Friday and the winner will be drawn on Sunday March 12 at 12:00PM ET. The production has also announced a special premium package to support The Trevor Project: for a $365 ticket, fans will get a personalized "thank you" video from Dylan and a limited edition "Day 365" t-shirt.

Day 365 Live! is sponsored by KIND, Maybelline, K18, Tishman Speyer, and Bentley Meeker, with support from Ole Henriksen and Rent the Runway. This livestream will feature picture-in-picture ASL interpretation. For the latest details, and to purchase tickets, visit 365daysofgirlhood.com/

ABOUT DYLAN MULVANEY



A trans actress, comic, and content creator, Dylan's viral videos have received over 1 billion views across TikTok and Instagram. In 2022, she was awarded The TikTok Trailblazer Award for her viral series "Days of Girlhood" documenting her transition journey, which amassed her over 12 million followers. In October 2022, Dylan was invited to the White House to speak with President Biden on Trans Rights. Fresh out of college from the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music, Dylan previously played Elder White in the Tony Award-winning musical The Book of Mormon. Dylan lives in LA with hopes to bring trans stories to the mainstream and exploring her love of acting, writing, hosting, and comedy.

ABOUT THE TREVOR PROJECT



The Trevor Project is the leading organization working to end LGBTQ youth suicide in the U.S. and beyond. The nonprofit operates several programs to help prevent and respond to the public health crisis of LGBTQ youth suicide, including 24/7 free crisis services, research, advocacy, education, and peer support. www.thetrevorproject.org

ABOUT RUNYONLAND PRODUCTIONS

(Producer) is an entertainment production company, led by Thomas Laub and Alyah Chanelle Scott along with associates Afsheen Misaghi, Evan Schild, and Michelle Palm Martin. Runyonland seeks to tell unapologetically bold, relevant stories and amplify the voices of young, dynamic artists. Recent Bway: David Byrne's American Utopia (Special Tony Award), Slave Play (Tony Nom), The Old Man & The Pool, POTUS, Plaza Suite; Upcoming Bway: Parade and The Wiz. We are thrilled to support Dylan and The Trevor Project. www.runyonlandprods.com

ABOUT PLATE SPINNER PRODUCTIONS

(Producer) is a production company working across entertainment media, led by Diana DiMenna with colleagues Rachel Sussman and Celia Kaleialoha Kenney. PSP identifies, nurtures, and produces dynamic stories that challenge artists and audiences to question the status quo. Recent Bway: What the Constitution Means to Me (Tony nom, Pulitzer Prize finalist), The Old Man & The Pool, Dana H/Is This a Room; Upcoming Bway: Sweeney Todd and Here Lies Love. Film: Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan (Inaugural Chita Rivera Award), Girl From the North Country (live capture). Projects in development: Dave Malloy's Octet, A Wrinkle in Time, Inherit the Wind and Same Time, Next Year. Our team is honored to be a part of Dylan's 365th Day Live! www.platespinnerproductions.com

ABOUT WAGNER JOHNSON PRODUCTIONS

(Executive Producer), Under the leadership of Tony Award winners Sue Wagner and John Johnson, WJP specializes in producing and general managing Broadway, Off-Broadway, touring, and international theatrical productions, as well as concerts, live experiences and special events. Recent Credits: Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella; Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool; Lee Daniels Presents Ain't No Mo'; Gabriel Byrne: Walking with Ghosts; Almost Famous; The DiscOasis in Central Park; Men In Blazers Live Tour; and The Lehman Trilogy.

ABOUT THE RAINBOW ROOM



Created to be the pinnacle of New York dining and nightlife, the history of the Rainbow Room is as dazzling as the city lights that surround it. Opened in 1933, the glamorous space has since played host to shows from everyone from Barbara Streisand and Ella Fitzgerald to Madonna and Lady Gaga.

Instagram & TikTok: @dylanmulvaney