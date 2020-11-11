Rachel Bloom Will Guest on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Next Week

Promoting her new book, 'I Want To Be Where The Normal People Are.'

Rachel Bloom will make a guest appearance on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" next week, in support of the November 17th release of her book, "I Want To Be Where the Normal People Are."

Rachel Bloom is best known for creating, writing and playing the lead role of Rebecca Bunch in The CW comedy-drama series CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND, for which she won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress - Television Series Musical or Comedy[4] and a Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series. She also created the Hugo Award-nominated music video "Fuck Me, Ray Bradbury," , which went viral. On stage, she has trained with the renowned Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre and performed starring roles such as Roxie Hart in Chicago and the Witch in Into the Woods.

Check out BroadwayWorld's interview with Rachel about the book release, and see the full list of next week's guests below!

Wednesday, November 11: Guests Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird) and Lewis Black (Thanks for Risking Your Life). Carter McLean sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1065A.

Thursday, November 12: Guests Dan Aykroyd (Crystal Head Onyx) and Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit). Carter McLean sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1066A.

Friday, November 13: Guest John Mulaney (Big Mouth), Kristen Welker (NBC News, Weekend Today) and musical guest Tracy Chapman (Song: "Talkin' Bout a Revolution"). (OAD 11/2/20)

Monday, November 16: Guests Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) and Cazzie David (No One Asked For This). Valerie Franco sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1067A.

Tuesday, November 17: Guests Hugh Laurie (Roadkill), Rachel Bloom (I Wanna Be Where The Normal People Are) and musical guest LP (Single: "The One That You Love"). Valerie Franco sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1068A.

Wednesday, November 18: Guests Hugh Grant (The Undoing) and Emily Spivey (Bless the Harts). Valerie Franco sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1069A.

These listings are subject to change.

