Rachel Bloom Will Appear in Conversation with DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW at The 92nd Street Y

The performance is on on December 5 at 7pm

By: Nov. 22, 2023

Rachel Bloom will appear in conversation with DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW at The 92nd Street Y on December 5 at 7pm, both in person and online.

Join Rachel Bloom, Emmy Award-winning co-creator and star of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, for a conversation on life’s little miracles — love, laughter, and the ever-present specter of mortality — and her critically-acclaimed smash hit one-woman musical comedy, Death, Let Me Do My Show.

Candidly exploring Bloom’s experience of the pandemic and the tumultuous events that ensued in her personal life, Death, Let Me Do My Show is packed with raunchy laughs and brilliant songs — further cementing her as one of her generation’s great comic talents. Hear her discuss how she conceived of the show, how life changed for her during the pandemic, the show’s new four-week Off-Broadway encore, and more.




