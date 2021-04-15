Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rachel Bay Jones to Star in WHY WOMEN KILL

The cast of the Mark Chery drama also includes Allison Tolman, Nick Frost, Lana Parrilla, B.K. Cannon, Jordane Christie, Matthew Daddario and Veronica Falcón.

Apr. 15, 2021  

Rachel Bay Jones to Star in WHY WOMEN KILL

Tony Award-winning "Dear Evan Hansen" star Rachel Bay Jones has joined the cast of "Why Women Kill," an upcoming anthology series coming to Paramount Plus.

The cast of the Mark Chery drama also includes Allison Tolman, Nick Frost, Lana Parrilla, B.K. Cannon, Jordane Christie, Matthew Daddario and Veronica Falcón, according to Deadline.

Jones will play Maisie, a "chanteuse" who performs at a local club. She is befriended by her vet, Bertram (Nick Frost), and we find that she is more vulnerable and lonely than she lets on.

Season two of "Why Women Kill" is set in 1949. It will explore what it means to be beautiful, the hidden truth behind the facades people present to the world, the effects of being ignored and overlooked by society, and finally, the lengths one woman will go in order to finally belong.

Jones' Broadway credits include Dear Evan Hansen (Tony Award, 2017), Pippin, Hair (Mother, Buddhadalirama); Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (u/s-performed Lucia). She has also appeared on the television shows "Modern Family" and "God Friended Me," as well as the film "Ben Is Back".


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Max von Essen
Max von Essen
Brittney Johnson
Brittney Johnson
Kerry Butler
Kerry Butler

Related Articles
Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, April 15, 2021 Photo

Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, April 15, 2021

This Weeks New Classifieds on BWW - 4/15/2021 Photo

This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 4/15/2021

Photos/Video: West End FROZEN Cast - Barks, McKeon, and More! Photo

Photos/Video: West End FROZEN Cast - Barks, McKeon, and More!

FROZEN West End Planning Previews for August; Tickets On Sale This Week Photo

FROZEN West End Planning Previews for August; Tickets On Sale This Week


From This Author TV News Desk