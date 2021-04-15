Rachel Bay Jones to Star in WHY WOMEN KILL

Tony Award-winning "Dear Evan Hansen" star Rachel Bay Jones has joined the cast of "Why Women Kill," an upcoming anthology series coming to Paramount Plus.

The cast of the Mark Chery drama also includes Allison Tolman, Nick Frost, Lana Parrilla, B.K. Cannon, Jordane Christie, Matthew Daddario and Veronica Falcón, according to Deadline.

Jones will play Maisie, a "chanteuse" who performs at a local club. She is befriended by her vet, Bertram (Nick Frost), and we find that she is more vulnerable and lonely than she lets on.

Season two of "Why Women Kill" is set in 1949. It will explore what it means to be beautiful, the hidden truth behind the facades people present to the world, the effects of being ignored and overlooked by society, and finally, the lengths one woman will go in order to finally belong.

Jones' Broadway credits include Dear Evan Hansen (Tony Award, 2017), Pippin, Hair (Mother, Buddhadalirama); Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (u/s-performed Lucia). She has also appeared on the television shows "Modern Family" and "God Friended Me," as well as the film "Ben Is Back".