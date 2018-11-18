Rachel Bay Jones, Norm Lewis, and More Announced For A.R.T.'s EXTRAORDINARY

American Repertory Theater (A.R.T) at Harvard University has announced additional featured guests that will appear in ExtraOrdinary, a celebration of musical theater at the A.R.T. directed by Paulus.

Alicia Hall Moran will perform with the core company on Monday, November 19 at 7:30PM and Wednesday, November 21 at 2PM. She previously appeared at the A.R.T. in The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, in its Broadway transfer, and as Bess on the National Tour. She has performed at Jazz@Lincoln Center and with the National Symphony Orchestra Pops, and has been an artist-in-residence at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, MASSMoCA, and National Sawdust center for original music. She is the recipient of a 2017 Art of Change fellowship from the Ford Foundation.

Norm Lewis will be the featured guest on Tuesday, November 20 at 7:30PM. He previously appeared at the A.R.T. as Porgy in the 2011 production of The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, as well as its Broadway transfer, for which he was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical. His numerous Broadway credits include Javert in the 2006 revival of Les Miserables (also in London's West End), The Little Mermaid, Sondheim on Sondheim, The Phantom of the Opera, and Once on This Island. He recently portrayed Caiaphas in Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert on NBC.

Rachel Bay Jones will perform with the core company on Friday, November 23 at 7:30PM. She appeared as Catherine in the A.R.T.'s 2012 production of Pippin, as well as its Broadway transfer. Jones received the 2017 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance of Evan's mother Heidi in Dear Evan Hansen. She previously played the role at the musical's premiere at Arena Stage and Off-Broadway at Second Stage Theater.

Lea DeLaria will return to A.R.T. on Saturday, November 24 for the 2PM and 7:30PM performances of ExtraOrdinary. She previously appeared at A.R.T. in the 2011 production of Prometheus Bound. She has received the Obie Award for her performance of Hildy in The Public Theater's revival of On the Town and two Screen Actors Guild Awards for her portrayal of 'Big Boo' on the Netflix series "Orange is the New Black."

Moran, Lewis, Jones, and DeLaria join a core company of seven artists from past A.R.T. productions in ExtraOrdinary, which features songs and stories from the past decade of boundary-breaking musicals, including The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, Pippin, Prometheus Bound, Waitress, and Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. The show's limited run began on Friday, November 16 at the Loeb Drama Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and ends on Friday, November 30, 2018.

The core company includes:

-Melody A. Betts from A.R.T.'s 2014 production of Witness Uganda (also Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert on NBC)

-Kathryn Gallagher from A.R.T.'s 2018 production of Jagged Little Pill (also Spring Awakening on Broadway)

-Terrence Mann from A.R.T.'s 2012 production of Pippin and the 2013 Tony Award-winning Broadway revival, for which he received his third Tony Award nomination (also the original Broadway casts of Les Miserables and Disney's Beauty and the Beast)

-Brandon Michael Nase from A.R.T.'s 2018 production of The Black Clown (also Ragtime at Tulane Summer Lyric Theatre)

-Bryonha Marie Parham from A.R.T.'s 2011 production of The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess and the 2012 Tony Award-winning Broadway revival (also Prince of Broadway on Broadway)

-MJ Rodriguez from A.R.T.'s 2017 productions of Burn All Night and Trans Scripts, Part I: The Women (also "Pose" on FX)

-Matthew James Thomas from A.R.T.'s 2012 production of Pippin and the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival (also Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark on Broadway)

A five-piece band led by Music Director Lance Horne will perform on-stage. Additional special guests from A.R.T.'s past will appear throughout the run and be announced at a later date. Tony Award winner Patina Miller appeared on November 16, 17, and 18.

During ExtraOrdinary, the Loeb Drama Center is hosting a display featuring photographs and memorabilia from the more than thirty musicals, music- and dance-theater pieces, and plays with music staged at the A.R.T. over the last decade.

Tickets start at $25 and are available now online at americanrepertorytheater.org, by phone at 617.547.8300, and in person at the Loeb Drama Center Ticket Services Offices (64 Brattle Street, Cambridge). Discounts are available to Subscribers, Members, groups, students, seniors, Blue Star families, EBT card holders, and others.

