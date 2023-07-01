ROCK & ROLL MAN, THE DOCTOR & More Lead Top Off-Broadway Shows for July 2023

What's happening off-Broadway? BroadwayWorld is helping you pick what to see next by rounding up our top recommended theatre each month. Coming up off-Broadway this July is a world premiere musical, a North American premiere, and more.

The Doctor

Park Avenue Armory (Thompson Arts Center)

Now through August 19, 2023

Having amazed Armory audiences with his adaptations of Aeschylus’s ORESTEIA (2022), Shakespeare’s HAMLET (2022), and Ibsen’s ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE (2021), visionary director and playwright Robert Icke returns with the North American premiere of this gripping moral thriller following lauded runs at London’s Almeida Theatre and in the West End. This scorching examination of our age, a striking reimagining of the 1912 play Professor Bernhardi by Arthur Schnitzler, utilizes the lens of medical ethics to examine urgent questions of faith, identity, race, gender, privilege, and scientific rationality.



Olivier Award-winner Juliet Stevenson stars as the doctor at the center of the drama where nothing is quite what—or who—it seems. A galvanizing piece of theater, the production serves as a stark health warning for an increasingly divided nation, where clashing views about the way we see ourselves and the world we live in today only magnify the complexities of life.

Rock & Roll Man

New World Stages

Now Playing

ROCK & ROLL MAN is the original musical about a musical original. Alan Freed was a Cleveland DJ who heard the future—and knew he had to let it sing. He named the genre “Rock & Roll,” bringing music to the masses and integrating artists and audiences on the airwaves and in concerts for the first time in history. Along the way, he became an icon to the nation’s youth—and a target for the nation’s establishment.

ROCK & ROLL MAN stars Constantine Maroulis (Alan Freed) and Joe Pantoliano (/Leo Mintz / Morris Levy), and features some of the most well-known rock & roll classics created by legends such as Little Richard, Chuck Berry, LaVern Baker, Buddy Holly, Bo Diddley, and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well as explosive original songs by Gary Kupper (Freckleface Strawberry The Musical - Outer Critics Circle nomination).

Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground

Theatre at St. Clements

Now through July 30, 2023

Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground is a candid and fascinating fictional eavesdropping on President Dwight D. Eisenhower at his Gettysburg, Pennsylvania farm. It is 1962 and New York Magazine has published its first list ranking the American Presidents in order of greatness. Pondering his placement on the list, Eisenhower looks back on his life - his Kansas upbringing, his decorated Army career, his victories in World War II, and his two terms as President – contemplating the qualities and adversities that make an American President great.

Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground is adapted from a vast array of General Eisenhower's memoirs, speeches, and letters, with the support of the Eisenhower Foundation and permission from David and Susan Eisenhower and the Eisenhower family.

Flex

Mitzi E. Newhouse Theatre

July 20, 2023 - August 20, 2023

FLEX tells the story of a girls’ high school basketball team from Plainnole, Arkansas. It’s 1997, and the women of the Lady Train team are inspired by the successes of the WNBA. With aspirations of going pro, they must first navigate the pressures of being young, Black, and female in rural Arkansas. Will their fouls off the court tear their team apart? Or can they keep their pact to stick together through hell or high water? This powerful new play by Candrice Jones celebrates the fierce athleticism of women’s basketball with all the adrenaline and swagger of a four-quarter game. Directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz (The Skin of Our Teeth, Pipeline, Marys Seacole).

The Fears

The Pershing Square Signature Center [Irene Diamond Stage]

Now through July 9, 2023

Every week at a Buddhist center in New York City, a diverse group of fractured souls share a commitment to eccentric yet restorative teachings providing solace from their personal turmoil. When their newest member shows up without knowing the rules, it sets off heated confrontations and deep meditations on how finding peace in the city that never sleeps can be insanely hilarious.



From the prolific visionary behind Traffic, Behind the Candelabra, and Magic Mike, Steven Soderbergh presents Emma Sheanshang’s THE FEARS, a wildly funny reminder how, sometimes when facing the abyss, the only place to turn is to one another. The cast includes Maddie Corman, Kerry Bishé, Natalie Woolams-Torres, Jess Gabor, Mehran Khaghani, Carl Hendrick Louis, and Robyn Peterson.

Notre Dame de Paris

David H. Koch Theater

Now through July 16, 2023

Following its New York City debut last year, which was seen by over 30,000 people in just 12 performances, Notre Dame de Paris has returned to Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts this summer to celebrate its 25th Anniversary. Featuring an international 30-member cast, the original French production will be performed with English supertitles and a live orchestra.

Telling the timeless story of the disfigured bell ringer Quasimodo and his devotion to the beautiful Esmerelda, Victor Hugo's 1831 classic and beloved novel The Hunchback of Notre Dame has inspired generations of readers and has been adapted for films, operas, ballets and television shows.

Good Vibrations: A Punk Rock Musical

Irish Arts Center

Now through July 9, 2023

Based on the BAFTA award-winning film by Glenn Patterson and Colin Carberry, Good Vibrations chronicles the story of Terri Hooley, a radical, rebel, and music-lover in 1970s Belfast. When the Troubles shut down his city and his friends take sides, Terri opens a record shop and becomes the unlikely leader of a motley band of kids who join his mission to create a new community and an alternative Ulster, and to bring his hometown back to life.



This U.S. premiere musical features a cast of twelve and a bounty of anthems from Northern Ireland’s punk era, including the Undertones’ “Teenage Kicks,” the Outcasts’ “Just Another Teenage Rebel,” and Stiff Little Fingers’ “Alternative Ulster.”

The Gospel According To Heather

Theater555

Now through July 09, 2023

Heather Krebs just wants a boyfriend. But how can she even navigate her way through high school if she might be the New Messiah? A small town in Ohio grapples with politics, religion and teenage romance in this eclectic pop musical featuring Katey Sagal as "Agatha" (Married With Children, The Connors, Sons of Anarchy.)

Sesame Street the Musical

Theatre 555

Begins performances July 29, 2023

Join Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Grover, Rosita, Bert, Ernie, Oscar the Grouch, The Count, Gabrielle, and a whole host of Honkers, Martians, and other Sesame Street favorites as they appear onstage in their very own musical. Filled with live puppetry, iconic songs fans know and love, and new compositions by Tom Kitt, Helen Park, and Nate Edmondson, this production is designed for both the young and the young-at-heart, including furry fun for fans of all ages. The show is written, directed, and produced by Jonathan Rockefeller.

Drunk Shakespeare

The Ruby Theatre

Running now

With more performances of Shakespeare than any other company in New York! Also, more drinking! One professional actor has 5 shots of whiskey and then attempts to perform in a Shakespearean play. There is a hidden library on the 2nd Floor of a building on 43rd and 8th. With over 15,000 books, The Drunk Shakespeare Society meets every night to drink... knowledge of Shakespeare is not required.

