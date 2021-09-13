RIVERDALE to Take on NEXT TO NORMAL in New Musical Episode

Riverdale has announced its next musical episode!

The hit CW series will take on Next to Normal in an upcoming episode. Titled "Chapter Ninety-Four: Next to Normal", it will air September 29 at 8:00 p.m. on The CW.

Refusing to accept what's going on around her, Alice (Mädchen Amick) creates an imaginary musical fantasy world in which the Coopers are one big happy family again. But as her mother continues to spiral, Betty (Lili Reinhart) does her best to pull her back to reality. Meanwhile, Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) ropes Jughead (Cole Sprouse) into a family dinner with her parents, and Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Archie (KJ Apa) make a big decision about their future.

Madelaine Petsch, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star in the series. Ronald Paul Richard directed the episode written by Tessa Leigh Williams. The episode will serve as Riverdale's musical episode for season 5, past musicals have included Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Heathers, and Carrie the Musical.

Next to Normal is a contemporary musical that explores how one suburban household copes with crisis. With provocative lyrics and an electrifying score of more than 30 original songs, Next to Normal shows how far two parents will go to keep themselves sane and their family's world intact.