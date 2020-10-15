RISK! Announces Lineup for Halloween-Themed Livestream Hosted by Jonah Ray

Lineup includes Jacoby Cochran, Kate Cunningham, Kathleen Volk Miller and D'Arcee Charington.

The team behind RISK!, the live storytelling show and podcast where people tell true stories they never thought they'd dare to share in public, have announced the lineup for their annual Halloween-themed show, which will broadcast as a livestream on Friday, October 23 @ 10pm ET / 7pm PT over Zoom.

Comedian Jonah Ray (Mystery Science Theater 3000) will be filling in for RISK!'s founder and host Kevin Allison (MTV's The State), as Ray hosts unbelievable true stories from Jacoby Cochran, Kate Cunningham, Kathleen Volk Miller and D'Arcee Charington. A portion of the proceeds from this show will benefit National Queer and Trans Therapists of Color Network. Tickets are on sale now for $15.

National Queer and Trans Therapists of Color Network (NQTTCN) is a healing justice organization committed to transforming mental health for queer and trans people of color (QTPoC). The organization strives to provide resources to recover from trauma, violence, and systemic oppression.

"When we reached out to Jonah Ray to guest host this show we told him we'd love to donate a portion of the proceeds from the show to a charity of his choice," JC Cassis, RISK!'s producer, said. "Jonah suggested that the show benefit National Queer and Trans Therapists of Color Network, and we loved that idea, because we're in therapy ourselves, and we believe everyone else should be, too. If ever there was a time that everyone should have access to therapy, it's now."

Like much of the touring industry, RISK! was forced to switch from live, in-person events, to a livestream Zoom format in March of 2020. The new format quickly took off, and the shows were unanimously praised by fans and press, with Forbes describing it as, "[having] a beautiful intimate feel that you wouldn't get from watching it on stage," and Bello Collective saying, "at the end of the evening, I felt close to everyone, no matter how far apart we all were." The New York TImes even featured RISK! as an example of how comedy producers are monetizing livestreams during the pandemic. RISK! has continued to hold at least two livestreams per month in 2020, with recordings from the shows being featured regularly on the RISK! podcast.

Speaking on what to expect from this year's RISK! Halloween show, Kevin Allison said, "This show will feature an awesome mix of truly scary stories about things like ghosts and near-death experiences, plus fun scary stories of crazy Halloween hi-jinks. And Jonah will be a blast as a host as always!"

Jonah Ray is an actor, comedian and writer based in Los Angeles. Most recently, Ray starred as the host of the revival of Mystery Science Theater 3000, which aired for two seasons on Netflix. Ray is also a stand up comedian who along with Kumail Nanjiani co-hosted Comedy Central's The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail, and has previously appeared on the RISK! podcast in 2017.

Tickets for RISK!'s Halloween Livestream on Friday, October 23 @ 10pm ET / 7pm PT are on sale now for just $15.

