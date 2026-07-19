REPLACED! Will Be Presented By Laurizarry At The Tank

Laurizarry will present REPLACED! written and directed by Jess Lauricello. A surrealist sci-fi tragicomedy following a young woman identified only as a Daughter (played by Zoe Mintz) who returns to her hometown to find that everyone in it has been replaced by aliens.

The cast will feature Zoe Mintz (Vibrator Girl), Pedro Vierre (The (Green Apple) Play, Open, If I Did, You Deserved It), Luis Feliciano (Celine Song’s Family at La MaMa, The Climate Fables, If I Did, You Deserved It), Kristen Hoffman (Celine Song’s Family at LaMaMa, Winning is Winning, The Climate Fables, If I Did, You Deserved It), Padraig Bond (The Climate Fables, Hamlet, The Good-Story Murders at Japan Society, If I Did, You Deserved It), Annabella Pritchard (Bone Wars, The Body - Semifinalist at the Queens Short Play Festival, If I Did, You Deserved It, Meg, Hamlet), Jake Levy (The Yiddish Shakespeare Project), and Zach Wegner* (Complicity at The New Ohio, Satan & God at Theater Row, Worse than Tigers at The New Ohio, The Glass Menagerie at The Hypocrites, Loot at Westport Country Playhouse).

The creative team includes Jess Lauricello (Playwright/Director), Hunter McIlvain (Stage Manager), Kat Sciortino (Lighting Designer), Jaixa Irizarry (Costume Designer), Chikako Murakawa (Sound Designer), Bella Saban (Props Designer), Zoe Kay (Fight Choreographer), and Laurizarry (Producer).

The production will be presented as part of the 2026 LimeFest at The Tank (312 W 36th St, New York, NY 10018) on Wednesday, August 12 at 9:30pm. Tickets are $20-$30 and are available for advance purchase at thetanknyc.org. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes.

Jess Lauricello (Playwright/Director) (she/they) is an NYC-based playwright, theatre director, actor, and tree-hugger who believes in you and aliens. She is the Co-Artistic Director of Laurizarry, a working-class indie theatre company making weird and subversive theatre on a dime. She has trained and performed with OYL Theatre Company in Northern Greece and Corinth, and is a member of the Dramatists Guild. Her work has been produced at Brick Aux, UNDER St Marks, and Teatro LATEA. Select recent credits include: LOVERS OF POMPEII (Janice), REPLACED! (playwright/director), THE CLOUDS (Grasshopper), SHAKESPEARE IN YIDDISH (Juliet), COYOTE OUGHTA EAT THAT SALESMAN! (Crow), THE (GREEN APPLE) PLAY (director), OGALLALA (Chorus 3), OEDIPUS (Chorus), IF I DID, YOU DESERVED IT (playwright), OPEN (producer), and PARTY TIME (director). // jesslauricello.com @laurizarry

Laurizarry is an indie working-class Gen Z theatre company founded by Jess Lauricello, Jaixa Irizarry, and Pedro Vierre to create the next generation of weird and subversive theatre on a dime. They met at Hunter College when Lauricello cast Irizarry and Vierre in her production of Harold Pinter’s PARTY TIME, and have chosen to work together ever since. Immediately after graduating, Lauricello produced a scene from OPEN, a play by Irizarry unabashedly and unapologetically exploring female sexuality, at The Chain, and this marked the beginning of a producer-writer team dedicated to producing new, subversive, and refreshing work on a working-class budget. Since then, they have produced REPLACED! by Jess Lauricello at Brick Aux, OPEN by Jaixa Irizarry (dir. Zoe Mintz) at The Tank, and IF I DID, YOU DESERVED IT by Jess Lauricello (dir. Casey Kelly) at UNDER St Marks.

The Tank’s LimeFest invites new works by emerging artists and creative teams who identify as women, nonbinary or gender non-conforming to make way for more gender parity in the performing arts.

The Tank is a small, Manhattan-based non-profit arts presenter and producer serving emerging artists. Our goal is to remove economic barriers from the creation of new work for artists launching their careers or experimenting within their art form, while being inclusive and accessible. We keep ticket prices affordable, expanding the creation and attendance of the arts for a broad and diverse community. thetanknyc.org

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