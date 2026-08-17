Video: Jessica Vosk Interviews Ariana Grande in Latest 'Vosk in the City'





Jessica Vosk is sitting down with Ariana Grande for a rare interview in her latest Vosk in the City episode. The intimate interview, filmed in Grande's dressing room backstage at her Eternal Sunshine tour, tackles Broadway, Wicked, her new album, and her connection with her fans.

Grande personally selected Vosk as one of the few interviews to support the release of her latest album, "Petal." The video is an exclusive look backstage at the concert between the two friends.

Ahead of the interview, Vosk interviewed several "Arianators" around Barclays Center before the concert. She challenges eager concertgoers to finish lyrics, test their knowledge on all things Ariana, and what eras and performances have meant the most to them.

With approximately 150 million annual video views across platforms, Vosk In the City combines spontaneous celebrity encounters, fan interviews and unpredictable comedy on the streets of New York and beyond.

Jessica Vosk was most recently seen on Broadway in Beaches, with previous credits including Wicked, Hell’s Kitchen, Fiddler on the Roof, Bridges of Madison County, and more.

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