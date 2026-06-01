James Earl Jones Bronze Sculpture to Be Unveiled at the James Earl Jones Theatre on Broadway

On Tuesday, June 16, 2026, The Shubert Organization will unveil a bronze bust of James Earl Jones, honoring the legendary actor’s enduring contributions to Broadway and American culture. The permanent installation will stand in the new lobby of the James Earl Jones Theatre, renamed in 2022, where Jones made his Broadway debut in 1958.

“There are very few artists whose legacy is so deeply connected to Broadway,” said Robert E. Wankel, Chairman and CEO of The Shubert Organization. “With the addition of this statue, we add a new tribute to his namesake theatre, an especially meaningful honor in the theatre where his Broadway career began.”

Jones’s first Broadway role, at the then-named Cort Theatre, was a small part in the play Sunrise at Campobello (1959). Over the course of a landmark career, Jones delivered many acclaimed performances on Broadway, including Tony Award-winning roles in The Great White Hope and Fences, while also becoming known worldwide for iconic film roles like Darth Vader in the Star Wars franchise and Mufasa in Disney’s The Lion King. He was an iconic voice actor, creating the legendary “This is CNN” tagline for the network in 1990.

In addition to being seen by audiences in the James Earl Jones Theatre, currently home to the acclaimed new play The Fear of 13, Alston’s original sculpture also serves as the model for the James Earl Jones Prize, an annual award established by SOVAS™ to recognize exceptional achievement in the performing arts. Laurence Fishburne received the inaugural honor at the 2025 Voice Arts Awards.

The June 16 unveiling ceremony will celebrate the life and legacy of James Earl Jones and will be attended by leaders from the Broadway community, along with guests from film and television.