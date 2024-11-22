News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

REMEMBERING GHEORGHE COSTINESCU Announced At Rutgers Presbyterian Church

The program hosted by Silvelin Costinescu, will present live performances by illustrious pianist Stephen Gosling.

By: Nov. 22, 2024
REMEMBERING GHEORGHE COSTINESCU Announced At Rutgers Presbyterian Church
Remembering Gheorghe Costinescu will celebrate and honor the music and art of the beloved, brilliant composer, conductor, pianist, musicologist, and artist on Saturday, December 7th at 3pm.

The program hosted by Silvelin Costinescu, will present live performances by illustrious pianist Stephen Gosling, as well as a presentation of private recordings of music and public artwork and animation films by the composer, followed by a reception at the church.

All are welcome to attend this free event. Please RSVP by calling (212) 837-8082. Taking place at Rutgers Presbyterian Church (236 W 73rd Street (between Broadway & West End Avenue New York, NY 10023).





