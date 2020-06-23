RECAP: Andréa Burns, Peter Flynn, Kurt Crowley, and Carlos Gonzalez Shared How They Met on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Stars in the House continued Monday night (8pm) for Guest Host Andréa Burns. It's Date Night! Andréa is joined by her husband Peter Flynn along with Kurt Crowley and Carlos Gonzalez. This episode was in support of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

Andréa began by telling the story of how her and her husband Peter Flynn met. "Peter and I met 26 years ago playing Tony and Maria in WEST SIDE STORY on the European tour...I was already playing the role of Maria and I got to sit in on Peter's audition for Tony and I was like 'that guy is so amazing. I hope they hire him, please please!'"

Musical Director Kurt Crowley and Carlos Gonzalez (WEST SIDE STORY) joined and Kurt told the story of how they met. "I was doing [IN THE HEIGHTS] and Carlos came in as a replacement...the The first thing I had to do was teach him the song Breathe because he was singing in the background of that. So we had a lot of extra sessions...so that song became the first way that we were bonding...We got together at the end tour...it was a showmance that stuck."

Kurt and Carlos talked about why they chose Andréa to officiate their wedding. "Obviously, there was an IN THE HEIGHTS CONNECTION, there was a theatre connection. You're from the theatre world but you transcend that so much. This was not a particularly stagy theatrical wedding. We weren't going for a Broadway-themed wedding. You really leap out of that world and into our lives...you were the person who we thought was best and we needed someone to wrangle a crowd that was half white and half Cuban...No one can wrangle a crowd in two languages like Andréa Burns."

Kurt Crowley performed on the piano. Andréa and Peter sang "I Remember You."

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

