REAL to REEL Honors Michael Feinstein With Special Guest Kristin Chenoweth
The Hollywood Museum in partnership with Los Angeles City Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell will present REAL TO REEL LIVE (VIRTUAL EDITION 2020). Michael Feinstein will be receiving the Inspiration Award, and Kristin Chenoweth will be appearing as a special guest.
It will air on JUNE 16, 2020 at 7:00pm (PST) on LA Cityview Channel 35 and all Social Media platforms - FACEBOOK: Facebook.com/TheHollywoodMuseum / TWITTER: @HollywoodMuseum / INSTAGRAM: @HollywoodMuseum
Due to Covid-19, this year's celebration will be televised virtually on REAL TO REEL LIVE on LA Cityview Channel 35, as well as on the Hollywood Museum website (www.thehollywoodmuseum.com) and Social Media platforms. Inspired by the annual "REAL to REEL: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBTQ in Hollywood" exhibit produced in partnership with Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell (CD13) and LA Pride, is an educational, entertaining and informative retrospective of LGBTQ images in film, TV, and new digital platforms featuring costumes, props, photos, and iconic imagery that tells the story of the milestones and influences that LGBTQ characters and plot lines have had in Hollywood from early stereotypes to modern representations, offering a historic perspective spanning 100 years.
Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell will host this year's REAL to REEL LIVE (Virtual Edition) with special introductions by Hollywood Museum Founder/President, Donelle Dadigan.
Each year the event features costumes, props, photos, and iconic imagery all telling the story of the milestones and influences that LGBTQ characters and plot lines have had in Hollywood from early stereotypes to modern-day representations. Additionally, REAL to REEL LIVE celebrates LGBTQ Icons.
Exhibit highlights from 2019 included costumes from television shows and films such as: Bohemian Rhapsody (Rami Malek), One Day at a Time (Isabella Gomez), Transparent (Jeffrey Tambor), Project Runway (Christian Siriano), After Forever (Kevin Spirtas), Happily Divorced (Fran Drescher), The Hollywood Medium (Tyler Henry), Vanderpump Rules (Lisa Vanderpump), RuPaul's Drag Race (Bob the Drag Queen), as well as costumes worn by the stars of Grace and Frankie, How to Get Away with Murder, The Walking Dead, The Big Bang Theory, Sordid Lives, Cruising, Orange is the New Black, Ray Donovan, Mad Men, Arrested Development, Cabaret, Days of Our Lives, The Bold and the Beautiful, Tyler Perry's The Haves and Have Nots, Scandal, To Wong Fu, Julie Newmar, True Blood, The Good Wife, and many more.
In addition, the exhibit also includes personal wardrobe to the stars created by Hollywood's leading designers (Bob Mackie, Zac Posen, Ret Turner, Nolan Miller, Mr. Blackwell and Edith Head) and items associated with LGBTQ Icons including Ellen Degeneres, Cher, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Freddie Mercury, Judy Garland, Bette Davis, Joan Crawford, Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson, Liza Minnelli, Bette Midler, Ramon Navarro, Rudolf Valentino, Charles Laughton, Sam Harris, Bruce Vilanch, Sherman Hemsley, Geri Jewell, Jerry Herman, Julia Roberts, Ryan O'Connell and many more. The exhibit, which traditionally coincides with the annual Christopher Street West Pride activities, also includes historic LGBTQ moments with Rev. Troy Perry, the Black Cat riots (1967), and displays the infamous sign, "Faggots Stay Out!" that once hung at the entrance of West Hollywood's Barney's Beanery.
"The Hollywood Museum welcomes the opportunity to create and showcase this important exhibition, by sharing the artistic expression and extraordinary significance of the LGBTQ culture and its effect and impact on the world through the medium of entertainment with the public," says Donelle Dadigan (Founder and President of The Hollywood Museum located in the Historic Max Factor Building).
