RAGTIME, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Will Hold Autism Friendly Performances

TDF has announced the initial offerings for its 15th season of Autism Friendly Performances. The season, which will include ten productions, will kick off with the first-ever AFP of Lincoln Center Theater’s Tony-winning revival of Ragtime on Sunday, July 26, 2026 at 1 p.m. at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.

Additional shows include the first-ever AFP of The Great Gatsby on Sunday, September 27, 2026 at 1 p.m. at The Broadway Theatre, as well as returning favorites Hadestown on Sunday, August 23, 2026 at 1 p.m. at the Walter Kerr Theatre, Maybe Happy Ending on Sunday, October 25, 2026 at 1 p.m. at the Belasco Theatre, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes® on Sunday, November 8, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. at Radio City Music Hall, and The Lion King on Sunday, January 31, 2027 at 1 p.m. at the Minskoff Theatre.

With these six productions confirmed through January 2027 and four more to come next spring, TDF’s 15th season of AFP will significantly expand the program’s reach.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to announce the first six shows of our milestone 15th season of Autism Friendly Performances, starting with this year’s gorgeous and timely Tony-winning revival of Ragtime at Lincoln Center Theater,” said Deeksha Gaur, TDF’s Executive Director. “With these six shows—nearly one per month through January 2027—and more to be announced soon, our AFP program continues to grow, creating more opportunities for families and individuals impacted by autism to experience theatre in a no-judgment, no-apology environment. We remain deeply grateful to our industry partners who have helped this program sustain and bloom over the past 15 years.”

AFP tickets typically go on sale six weeks before a performance. Tickets to Ragtime will go on sale Wednesday, June 17. TDF.org is the only site for all AFP ticket purchases.

About TDF Autism Friendly Performances

TDF Autism Friendly Performances launched in 2011 with a performance of Disney’s The Lion King on Broadway. Since then, there have been AFP of Broadway’s & Juliet, Aladdin, Buena Vista Social Club, Cats, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes®, Come From Away, Elf: The Musical, Hamilton, Hadestown, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Hell’s Kitchen, How to Dance in Ohio, JOB, Just In Time, Kinky Boots, Mary Poppins, Matilda The Musical, Maybe Happy Ending, MJ The Musical, My Fair Lady, New York City Ballet’s production of George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker®, Our Town, SIX, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, SpongeBob SquarePants, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, The King and I, The Phantom of the Opera, and Wicked.